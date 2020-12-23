How I write: That all-important messy first draft tells the story says author Stephanie Parkyn

Stephanie Parkyn writes in a bush cabin in a remote valley on the Coromandel Peninsula.

What's your writing routine?

First thing in the morning is best, with a cup of coffee in bed, where I can jot down all the fresh ideas and character conversations by hand in a notebook before I put myself before a computer and turn them into scenes. At the moment I am working on the first draft of a new project, so I spend all day writing, even on weekends if I can.

And where do you write?

I do have a separate cabin in the bush that I can retreat to, but often I write at the dining table or in bed – as I write this it is 4pm in the afternoon, and I am still in my dressing gown and writing with my laptop on my knees in bed.

Can you share a piece of good advice you've received about writing?

Writing the first draft is telling yourself the story.That messy draft can tell you what themes are important to you and why you want to tell this story in the first place.

What advice do you give to writers starting out?

Try not to focus on the idea of getting published before your novel is ready. Know what your story is about before you pass it to too many people for their opinions.

What kind of books do you read for enjoyment?

Historical fiction of course! Who doesn’t love learning about people, places and the past through story? But also, anything with inventive writing and complex characters, perhaps some mystery or humour.

Do you read physical books or digital ones?

Mostly physical books because they lie around the house in large stacks, so I remember to read them. When I buy digital ones, I often forget I have them.

Do you write in the margins of books? Take notes in a digital version?

For research yes, underlining important things I will refer back to. And sometimes in fiction when I am particularly focused on how a great writer has achieved the magic, then I underline and analyse.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

I am ashamed to say I haven’t read The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood. I loved the television series, but I think it might be sacrilege for a writer to admit they haven’t read the book.