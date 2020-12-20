Jack Reacher reborn: A new era for Lee Child's hero

Author Lee Child has penned 26 books about the escapades of Jack Reacher. His latest is co-authored with his brother, Andrew, who will write them going forward.

I first met Jack Reacher on a work trip to Napier, at the end of a long day crammed with strange portents- a turbulent flight, a cocked-up hotel booking, a peculiar chemical smell drifting in from the Port, the famous Marineland aquatic park empty and dilapidated as if the last dolphins and seals had simply leapt the perimeter fence and swum out to sea.

I went to interview artist Dick Frizzell for a Sunday magazine cover story 12 years ago, when he still lived in Hawke’s Bay. Swooping out along the coast towards Haumoana in a rental car, more weirdness: I saw a lone hippie hitch-hiker, either crazy or off his face, dancing around a driftwood bonfire on that endless beach just south of town.

Frizzell was fine company, dispensing golden quotes by the yard, and when I made to leave after dinner, I passed a bookcase where multiple Lee Child thrillers stood spine-to-spine with flash art books.

“They are the best airport books ever written,” Frizzell told me, amazed I’d never heard of Child’s fictional hero, Jack Reacher. He picked one out and gave it to me, and I read the bugger that same night in the hotel room, unable to sleep.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Lee Child lands atop Auckland’s ASB Bank via chopper to begin a book tour of New Zealand in 2010.

It ruled! I had always dismissed such books as escapist trash, but on this strange night far from home, when the urge to escape was strong, I loved it.

“Ah, well, escapism can be a very useful thing” says Lee Child via cellphone from Wyoming, where he lives with his wife Jane on a remote ranch where they’re more likely to encounter passing elk, moose, deer, bears and mountain lions than fellow humans.

“With books, what people often want to escape from is the unsatisfactory nature of real life,” he tells me. “The noise, the stress, the crime. Your house gets broken into or your car gets stolen, the police are not all that interested, and they’re very unlikely to find the guys who did it. And so regular people live with this constant low-level background buzz of frustration where nothing is ever properly sorted out.”

And so, reckons Child, you turn to a thriller Not only are you swept into some perilous imaginary situation where you can enjoy feeling a bit scared, but you also know that, in the end, the bad guys will be gruesomely dispatched and justice will prevail.

The global appeal of such tidy resolution cannot be overstated. One of Child’s 25 Reacher books sells somewhere in the world every nine seconds. Having sold upwards of 100 million books in 49 languages, Child is now richer than Croesus, a situation he seems faintly bemused by.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images Tom Cruise at the Tokyo Premiere of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back in 2016.

Born Jim Grant but best known by his nom de plume, Lee Child has lived in America for the past two decades, but grew up in Birmingham, England, the second of four sons.

He was a loner, and an enthusiastic brawler, which has helped with the almost comically nuanced descriptions of fistfights in his books. After studying law, Child worked in provincial television before being made redundant, fury over his dismissal the engine for his early writing, the books a vicarious act of revenge. His first Reacher novel, Killing Floor, was published in 1997.

An annual treadmill has cranked on ever since. Child works six months straight each year: cranking out 2000 words per day while chain-smoking and drinking a couple of dozen cups of coffee. No plot outlines, no second drafts. Just go, ‘til it’s done.

The books follow a well-worn formula. Skilled in the dark arts of deduction, combat and lovemaking, former military policeman Jack Reacher blows into some nowhere town, only to discover said town has dark secrets.

A key event uncovers some intriguing conundrum in the opening pages, the prose so lean, you want to walk it down to the nearest dairy for a pie.

All good. You strap in for the first encounter with evil forces, and you haven’t long to wait.

Resident thugs are less than delighted by the arrival of this righteous drifter, and attempt to kill/ maim our hero. The ensuing violence is described in forensic detail, so that vivid images crowd your head as Reacher breaks bad humans into bits in assorted ingenious ways.

A love interest appears soon after. There’s a sex scene during which the off-duty waitress/ hot lawyer/ lust-addled FBI agent is described as “athletic”, “adventurous” and “creative.”

Reacher is stoic as a statue throughout, but possessed of high intelligence, fast reflexes, a bleak wit. No response is too brutal when it comes to dealing with evil men or protecting the vulnerable. He’s the perfect hero for these stories, because he harbours no messy moral ambiguity.

“That’s absolutely right” says Child, his accent now a drawly mid-Atlantic mélange after his early career in New York.

“If you're a good person, there's no better friend than Jack Reacher. If you're a bad person, there's no worse enemy. Readers enjoy that clarity. In real life, most of us are expected to be endlessly polite and avoid giving offence, so it’s wonderful to open a Reacher book and meet some prat, and Reacher punches him in the face. You think- that's exactly what I wanted to do today to my boss! The consolation in that is huge.”

Even so, the work of thriller writers often gets patronized by readers of more literary fiction, in the same way as some jazz or classical fans disdain a good pop song.

“Well, it’s not always obvious how much skill is involved in moving you through this sort of story. It’s like being driven to the airport in a well-engineered car; as the passenger in the back, you’re travelling smoothly towards your destination, but meanwhile the engine and the suspension are working like crazy and the driver’s really concentrating to get you safely to where you need to go.”

Along the way, Reacher dispenses concise spiritual philosophy (“The meaning of life is that it ends”), grooming tips (“Try not to get into a fight when you’ve just put on clean clothes”), navigation advice (“If in doubt, turn left”) and invaluable rules of thumb for successful street fighting (“Hit early; hit hard”).

As Reacher champions noble causes against unwinnable odds, the violence he unleashes is portrayed as heroic and redemptive, the reader cheering as yet another evildoer’s head explodes into bone fragments and red mist. What you’re reading, really, is an update of the classic western.

“That’s bang on,” says Child. “Just like in American westerns, Reacher rolls into town, uncovers some bad thing going on, sorts it out and leaves. But that storyline was imported from medieval Europe. The ‘knight errant’ character is there in the Scandinavian sagas and Anglo-Saxon battle poems, all the way back to Greek mythology. He’s there in very early religious stories, too, with the savior myth. If you've got some terrible problem, you would love it if somebody would come and fix it for you, then move on, which explains the appeal of this character over thousands of years. He fills an emotional need.”

Alongside 25 books, there have been two Jack Reacher movies in which pip-squeak Scientologist Tom Cruise played the 6ft 5” hero, presumably while standing on a box.

Child was not chuffed with this cray-cray casting, and no wonder. Here’s his own description of Reacher, from 2012 book, A Wanted Man: "He was extremely tall, and extremely broad, and long-armed, and long-legged. The lawn chair looked tiny under him. It was bent and crushed out of shape. His knuckles were nearly touching the ground. His neck was thick and his hands were the size of dinner plates.”

Also: “His face looked like it had been chipped out of rock by a sculptor who had ability but not much time.” Does this sound like diminutive pretty-boy Tom Cruise to you?

So Child pulled the plug after two films. Now there’s a TV series in development, and the appropriately rough-hewn and hulking Alan Ritchson (Titans) has just been confirmed in the lead role.

Child will executive produce, but that aside, he’s looking forward to pulling back from work from now on. Now 65, he’s planning on reading more, writing less. He wants to drink nice wine, smoke good pot, listen to music, hang out with his loved ones, step off the writers’ festival circuit.

Partway through writing last year’s Reacher novel, Blue Moon, Child realised he had done his dash. And so, in what is probably a first for the publishing industry, Child is about to semi-retire, handing over the juggernaut Reacher franchise to his younger brother, Andrew.

It helped that the bro was already an experienced thriller writer and lived just four miles away, so they could write a book or two together while the newbie got up to speed.

I gave Andrew Grant a quick call, immediately after I’d talked to Lee. My phone flashed “Laramie, Wyoming”, which seemed apt, given this was the setting for many a classic TV western in the 1950s and 60s.

Grant, who will become “Andrew Child” for the series, still seemed stunned that his famous brother had decided to pass the baton in this way.

“Actually, Lee carefully waited until we were driving together through a horrendous snowstorm before he asked me if I’d do it,” says Grant, who still sounds considerably more English than his brother.

“He chose a situation where I was concentrating and couldn’t answer him right away. I was gobsmacked! Reacher’s a global phenomenon, and I was amazed Lee would trust me with his amazing creation. But I guess I was the world’s first Reacher fan. I was the first person Lee trusted to read his debut novel in 1997 and it was clear there wasn’t going to be another Reacher book unless I stepped up.”

Grant admits it was a daunting prospect, even for an experienced writer like himself.

“The trick, I guess, is not changing things too much. You can’t have Reacher suddenly transformed into a tree-hugging vegan. But I've been very conscious of the fact that I don't want to let either Lee or the readers down.”

The book they wrote together, The Sentinel, has just hit the shelves, with the action unfolding in Pleasantville, Tennessee.

You want villains? You got ‘em! There are Nazis. There are Russians. There are even Nazi Russians. There are bent cops, alongside conveniently sexy straight cops. There are bikers, who may or may not also be Nazi bikers.

There are hackers, of course, and assorted hired goons who provide Reacher with a handy workout as they surround him in groups of five or six only to get their lardy arses kicked.

Dopey things happen on the regular. One crim gets dealt to by a stoner muso, who stoves in his skull with a Fender Precision Bass. There’s even your classic “sadist in a basement with a whole heap of surgical tools” guy. I blew coffee out my nose at one plot twist.

But mostly The Sentinel commits the cardinal sin of boring you to death. While the brothers Child get busy describing more graphic killing methods, the reader’s will to live slowly drains away as the back end of the book sinks into a bog of tedious detail and strained expository dialogue.

But it’s the first co-write, and things might get better down the track. I certainly hope so because Reacher is a marvelous creation. The plots he inhabits might creak under the weight of mounting implausibility, the sex scenes might cause more groans than they describe, but even so, this is the savior cowboy we need in these troubled times.

Andrew Grant deserves every success, because Reacher would have come to a grim end if he hadn’t agreed to carry him forward.

“If I was being true to literary theory, that noble old warhorse should die in a hail of bullets,” Lee Child told me earlier in the afternoon.

“I used to tell people I was gonna end the series with a book called Died Lonely. There’s Reacher, sacrificing himself to protect the innocent in yet another nowhere town, just bleeding to death on a filthy motel bathroom floor. But readers love this character so much, it would have been cruel to just terminate him.”

The Sentinel by Lee Child and Andrew Child is out now via Bantam/Penguin, $37.