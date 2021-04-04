'I think of the book as a plea for empathy': Charlotte Grimshaw on her unflinching memoir

“I’d spent literally decades not confiding in anyone about the things I’ve described in the book,” says Charlotte Grimshaw. (Photograph, 1993, published as the cover of The Mirror Book (Vintage), courtesy of the Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust.)

About ten years ago Charlotte Grimshaw hit a wall. The award-winning writer, mother of three, wife of a high-profile lawyer and daughter of literary legend CK Stead discovered her husband was having an affair, which sparked a crisis in her marriage and later in herself. With the help of a psychologist, she began to question her childhood, her damaging teen years, her adult aversion to women, and the complex dynamics of her family.

A kind of memoir, The Mirror Book is the culmination of these years of searching, an intensely focused analysis of Grimshaw’s past and present. With the book out this week, she swapped some emails with Emily Simpson.

ES: Writers sometimes talk about the need to silence a judgemental voice in their head – the one that says that the work isn't any good. Did writing The Mirror Book involve silencing a different kind of voice? One saying that you should be a good daughter, a loyal family member, this stuff is private etc?

CG: You’re right, I do have a judgmental voice in my head that nags and calls me out when the writing isn’t any good. It’s part of an overall critical sense, so even though it can be harsh, I try not to silence it but to listen to it, because it’s sometimes right: stuff is no good and should be thrown in the bin. But then the trick is to make sure it’s telling the truth, and isn’t just reflecting low mood or general negativity.

You’re also right that in the case of The Mirror Book there was a different voice saying: “You can't possibly put any of this information in a book. Go back to being the good, discreet daughter.” A further issue was, and still is, that this voice isn’t only in my head. It’s coming from some of my extended family. But the book came about because I’d spent literally decades not confiding in anyone about the things I’ve described in the book, and in the end I couldn’t go on with that degree of absolute, closed, self-sufficiency and silence. I think of the book as a bit of a plea for empathy, for treating each other better, for openness, and I thought that if I set it out with great care, there would be some understanding of it in the wider family. I’ve had wonderfully positive messages from some, and not so positive, angry responses from others.

BEVAN READ/Stuff Charlotte Grimshaw at home in 2018, with eldest child Conrad and husband Paul in the background.

ES: Before this book, you’d explored these feelings about your family in both fiction and essays, which led to your father telling a journalist: “As far as I can see, [Charlotte is] revising her view of her childhood. Well, she just has to get on with that and when I’m dead write her version.”

But you chose to write The Mirror Book while your parents were alive. Why was that? Were you partly hoping it might inspire better communication and closeness?

CG: Yes, very much so! That was one aim – possibly, probably unrealistic – to inspire better understanding and communication. You mention [my father] Karl’s quote, that I was “revising” my view of my childhood. He suggests I had thought it was rosy, and now I was changing my view, but that’s not right. I think all he ever required was that if asked, I would give a bland, positive report of my childhood. What it was really like was not something that mattered.

There were a few reasons why I disobeyed his edict, that if I wanted to write “my version”, I would have to wait until he was dead. I had been loyal and obedient for decades. I decided I didn’t want to be told when I could write a book. But much more important, I wanted to try to communicate, to elicit some understanding, and you can’t do that once people are dead. And you don’t do that if you don’t care about people. I thought: “My parents are literary. I’ll write a book and then they’ll understand…!” Again, this was perhaps crazily unrealistic. But that was the spirit in which I wrote it, and that’s why, even though it describes difficult experiences, it’s not an angry or dark book. In a lot of ways it’s a book about love.

READ MORE:

* CK Stead: I'm an alien, a book man

* Charlotte Grimshaw: After lockdown - A Short Story

* Charlotte Grimshaw: The fact and fiction in a literary life



Another important reason to publish the book now is that I wanted to establish its credentials. I wanted people to understand that it’s all true. It’s not exaggerated either, in fact it’s censored. I thought it was fair to write it when everyone had the ability to reply or dispute if they wanted. And when they could sue if anything in it wasn’t true.

One of my relatives described us as a “family of closed doors”. This person loved the book and said it helped with understanding, and being able to love and forgive other family members. This was a very generous response, and I’m glad if I've helped in some small way. On the other hand, I’m sad to have angered other people. I hang onto the idea though, that you can only solve problems by confronting them. I suppose it’s crazy to write a book, but this is how I grew up; it’s what we do in my family.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Novelist, poet, and literary critic, CK (Karl) Stead is soon to release the third volume of his autobiography.

ES: In the book, you analyse (and actually, skewer) a quote from the second volume of Karl’s autobiography in which he describes your family in the 1970s.

“There was a minimum of piety among us, tears but not too many, shouting but not too much, some songs, some recitations from memory, and endless jokes.”

It's clear that he requires only the family to be this uncomplicated bunch. His own life, running alongside, contains infidelity, layers and deception.

If infidelity involves compartmentalisation, The Mirror Book feels like you climbing out of your compartment...

CG: This is a really interesting point and I was thinking about it all night – what’s interesting is your equating infidelity and compartmentalisation, which strikes me as exactly right, but also complicated!

In writing the book I was climbing out of my compartment as you say, or out of my (Stead) family role, which seemed to be not to contradict the image Karl portrays in his quote. Everything went along fine until I started to question and to try to discuss what we were really like, at which point I struck a wall (the side of a compartment, maybe). I found there was a refusal to discuss, and even a kind of disdain for the idea that we weren’t those uncomplicated little jokers, that we also had intense and complex inner lives. The message I kept getting was effectively: Shut up! And who cares? And how dare you? And so on...

I was trying to ascertain to what extent Karl’s bland description of us reflected his real perception of us. Was he just painting a nice picture, or did we not really figure in his mind much more than that? I know Karl’s inner life was and is complex and vivid and real to him, and no doubt compartmentalised. I also know he’s hyper-aware of everything and probably understands everything I’ve been saying, but in some of our disputes he would put up a wall and affect vast incomprehension. And [my mother] Kay did too. In writing the book I was working my way around some kind of very mysterious disconnect…

Marti Friedlander CK Stead at his desk, Mansfield memorial room, 1972, courtesy of the Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust.

ES: Your teen years were pretty dark. You starved yourself, you were expelled from school, and you were the victim of a disturbing sex crime which you told no-one about. You also committed a lot of petty crime yourself, and you explore a range of reasons for this, but to zero in on one moment: when your dad picked you up after one of your court appearances he said that you looked beautiful in the dock. That seemed in the vein of some strong messages that you got in childhood. Messages, you write, that you've only recently begun to reject.

CG: I had written “robustly” in the past on a few issues like the Louise Nicholas trials, and when I embarked on trying to find things out, I wondered if I’d grown up in a sexist environment, and whether this had shaped some of my opinions. Society back then was very sexist compared to now. At home, it was a conventional set-up with a very domineering father, and my mother seemed largely to reject feminist ideas. At home, there was far too much emphasis on looks. The way my sister and I looked was constantly referred to, so much so that I became paranoid about my appearance, and started to starve myself. I also didn’t have any notion of myself as having rights. My sense of worth was linked to appearance and attractiveness, and I never measured up. I wasn’t feminine enough, I was too tall, too dark, too intense, and so on. I was terribly not cute.

I should clarify that I was the one who felt my appearance didn’t measure up. The family wasn’t negative about my appearance, but they emphasised it relentlessly.

My verdict in the end was that yes, I grew up in a sexist environment and yes, that did shape some of my views. I didn’t do a full U-turn on things I’d written, because everything is complex, but I felt I had had a broader perspective and a clearer view once I identified some of that old sexist stuff, and cast it off.

Marti Friedlander Kay and Karl Stead, 1960, courtesy of the Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust.

ES: Infidelity is a major theme in this book. Not just Karl's (well documented) infidelity throughout your childhood, but your experience with it in your own marriage. You express frustration at your mother Kay's take on infidelity, how she now defends Karl and professes to have been OK with it all along. Why does this bother you?

CG: I described a mystery in the book: that I’d spent years empathising with Kay about this, but when I ran into the problem myself, Kay was dismissive of my distress and said: “So much fuss is made about infidelity these days.” This seemed such a remarkable pivot on her part that I was mystified, and even more distressed. It was one of a number of complicated mysteries that I ended up discussing with a forensic clinical psychologist. I’ve set out in the book why I had to try to understand these family puzzles. I realised they’d affected my whole life, and were the reason why I held a very strange record: before I talked to the psychologist I’d never confided in a single person about the traumatic events I’ve described. In the end I struck one crisis too many, and the record became unsustainable. I discovered that your early life is formative, and if there’s anything wrong with you, it’s useful to go back to the beginning for clues.

My literary family remains a mystery: even though they’ve read the book, with a couple of exceptions no-one has said anything to me about the experiences I’ve described, events they didn’t know about at all.

I’m not wanting to cast blame or expose secrets for the sake of it. I want to tell a family story, and make the case for empathy, family love and treating each other better. I emphasise from the beginning, I’ll always be devoted to my literary family.

ES: One of the things you explored with a psychologist was the dearth of female friendship in your life – a void from early teens onwards. Do you think that was driven more from an inability to befriend women, or a lack of desire?

CG: It was an inability. It certainly wasn’t a lack of desire to. I loved my intense friendships with girls as a child. But as an adult I didn’t confide about anything and I steered all conversations away from myself, so I was like a closed, walled-off regime. Not a great starting point for friendship, really.

ES: Kay had good reason to be wary of women – Karl was unfaithful, and he’s also been the target of feminists. In both cases, Kay was put in a position of defence against women. Do you think that influenced your view of women?

CG: This is part of the question I’ve tried to untangle in the book. One mystery was that my younger sister is a bit of a social genius. She has numerous women friends and lovely, happy relationships with women in her social and working life. We grew up in the same family, with the same parents, so what went wrong with me? Was it genes or something else? I came to believe in the end, that while genes are a factor in everything, I had a very different relationship with our mother, and that affected everything for me.

Marti Friedlander Kay with baby Charlotte, 1967, courtesy of the Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust.

ES: You write that Kay was annoyed last year when Kim Hill commented on the radio that “she must be a saint”. That’s understandable, because it suggests she exists only in a relationship to her husband. And she’s not a saint, is she?

CG: No, she’s not a saint, she’s a very complex person. I've paid tribute throughout the book to that complexity.

The Mirror Book by Charlotte Grimshaw is published by RHNZ Vintage.