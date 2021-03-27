A tribute to Beverly Cleary, the author who knew children's lives were interesting enough

OPINION: Read a book by the American children’s author Beverly Cleary, who has died aged 104, and you won’t find a single supernatural element.

There are no witches and wizards in Cleary’s books, outside the kids’ dress-up boxes at least. Nobody discovers they’re a princess, or that they have superpowers. There are no ghosts. No animals talk.

The children in Cleary’s books are ordinary kids, with as much emphasis on the first word as the second.

Children's Author Beverly Cleary.

They are ordinary, working-to-middle class kids, and Cleary – with an incredible memory for her own childhood, a remarkable empathy with the children in her own life, or both – tapped into that ordinariness to write classic novels about the pleasure-pain of growing up.

I mean “growing up”, here, less in the grand coming-of-age sense than in the plodding, every day, lesson-by-lesson sense. She keenly understood that in every interaction a young child has with a grown up they learn a little bit more about life, and the world.

She also understood those lessons may not always be welcome.

my favourites are those starring Ramona Quimby.

All the characters Cleary wrote are wonderful, but her greatest is the stubborn, petulant, often downright naughty Ramona Quimby.

We first meet Ramona in the Henry Huggins books, when she is the irritating toddler sister of the title character’s friend Beezus. She takes her first co-starring turn in Beezus and Ramona, a book told from the perspective of her rule-following and long-suffering elder sister.

But it’s in Ramona the Pest, the first book to go inside Ramona’s head, that we really begin to understand the character. Ramona, it turns out, isn’t naughty for the sake of naughtiness. She’s not even just trying to get attention, even if that’s the way Beezus often sees it.

Ramona is a highly imaginative little girl who desperately wants to grow up.

Goodness, did I see myself in her.

And you know, I’d wager there’s barely a child on the planet who wouldn’t understand why, after being told on the first day of school to “sit here for the present”, Ramona refuses to leave her seat all day, for fear of not receiving a gift.

Selena Gomez, left, and Joey King as the title characters in the 2010 film Ramona and Beezus, based on Cleary's books.

Or whose fingers wouldn’t itch, like Ramona’s, to pull on one of her classmate Susan’s ringlets to watch it spring back, or who wouldn’t curl up in a ball of embarrassment upon realising they, like Ramona, had misunderstood the words to the national anthem.

As the books go on – there are seven told from Ramona’s perspective – Ramona gets older and her hopes and fears change. She must cope with her big sister Beezus having interests that don’t involve Ramona and, later, with the birth of a baby sister. Ramona’s father loses his job; her cat dies; her beloved aunt gets engaged to a man Ramona doesn’t like.

All along, Cleary tells the stories by way of small anecdotes. It’s the minutiae, she knew, that make up the life. It’s the little everyday lessons that make the adult.

I recently read Ramona the Pest, published in 1968, to my own four-year-old daughter.

She loved it. She didn’t care about the dated references; I don’t think she even noticed them. While the characters in Cleary’s books are richly drawn, they are also everychildren, and their anxiousness, pride, terror and pleasure have been felt by ordinary kids since time immemorial.

Cleary didn’t need to wrap any of that up in exhaustive metaphor. There are no MacGuffins in her books, no baddy that must be vanquished or object that must be found, or world that must be saved.

Children’s lives, she recognised, are enough as they are. She respected her readers and the importance of their own experiences.

She held a mirror to their lives, and helped them learn about the world. That will be her legacy.