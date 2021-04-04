How a horror-loving US woman came to be a young adult author living in Wellington

American fiction writer Emma Berquist has always been fascinated by horror and death. A random attack isn’t stopping her from continuing to write scary stories, as Kelly Dennett reports.

For a horror writer living in a world pock-marked by border closures, there are worse places to be than New Zealand.

“I've always wanted to write a Nordic-noir, and I’ve never been to Scandinavia,” says Emma Berquist. “I think New Zealand could be a really good stand in.”

In a busy Newtown café pumping with music, Berquist exclaims over the likes of Jane Campion’s eternally creepy Top of the Lake series, musing over pockets of New Zealand that could convey the underlying dread integral to the horror/thriller genre. Perhaps Fiordland, she ventures.

“If I could get that gloomy vibe that Nordic-noir has I could transfer that here. [New Zealand] is a very friendly place for the most part but there's always stuff underneath that you can find. There’s a lot of beautiful places here that I look around and think, ‘this would be a great place to dump a body’.”

After finishing two books in 18 months, Berquist is thinking on her next project. She needs some distance from her last two manuscripts, she says – one a mountain survival story, the other a 70s slasher, Halloween-inspired plot – and she's waiting for inspiration to strike. She’s scribbled ‘exorcism?’ on a note in her Wellington home.

“When I get really bored of being on Twitter I’ll think, ‘OK it’s time’,” Berquist concludes.

Despite her English degree, it didn’t initially occur to Berquist that she could be a full-time writer. From Austin, Texas, Berquist worked as a librarian, but after the Great Recession in 2008, finding work was difficult. She was working in a café when fantasy series The Hunger Games captivated audiences.

“I read this stuff as a kid and really liked this dystopian, kids-fighting-against-the-system sort of stuff. I was a dragon kid, really into dragons,” Berquist says. “I did it on a whim, [thinking] ‘I’m going to try writing a book.’ I thought that would be a fun thing to try [but]” – cue anticlimax – “it turns out I can’t write fantasy.”

This acceptance came after Berquist wrote an entire Garth Nix-inspired fantasy manuscript.

“I kept revising it and trying to make it better, and I eventually wrote myself into a corner with the realisation that, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing with this. I don't know what the theme of the book is, I don’t know what the message is’.”

Berquist saw the writing on the wall and started again with a fresh idea, knowing her strength was writing narratives grounded in reality and overlaid with the supernatural, rather than trying to create second worlds.

Her superpower was in her horror junkie background. Berquist was a horror buff ever since watching Scream at a sleepover in the 90s. She’d also grown up “a very anxious child”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Emma Berquist with Monkee.

“I think it came from being very obsessed with death. As all neurotic kids do, I was looking up ways you can die. After Scream was released, I started going to Blockbuster and renting [horror films]. It was my way of dealing with my anxiety about the world. It was a controlled fear.”

A young adult audience was the obvious choice for Berquist, who’d grown up a prolific reader. The YA market is so popular it’s often devoured by adults, particularly millennials who grew up on the likes of The Baby Sitters Club, Harry Potter and RL Stine’s Goosebumps series. Figures suggest the number of Young Adult titles doubled between 2002 and 2012.

After finishing a second manuscript, and seeking feedback from her screenwriter neighbours in California, it took Berquist another 18 months to secure an agent. In the US, agents pitch drafts to publishers on behalf of authors; a filter for a flood of writers-in-waiting. That wait was hard.

“There is a lot of rejection. You’re working a job you don’t really love, you're checking your email every 30 minutes to see if someone got back to you. Half the time you don’t get [replies] and it's very discouraging. It’s very easy to say, ‘I don’t want to do this any more’.”

Berquist calls it either narcissism or blind optimism, but she persevered. Eventually her US agent secured an agreement with HarperCollins to publish Devils Unto Dust in 2018 - the story of a strange illness that spread across the Texas desert following the Civil War. A year later Berquist published Missing, Presumed Dead, about a woman with the ability to see others’ grisly deaths, also with HarperCollins.

supplied Emma Berquist is a horror junkie. Pictured: A scene from The Amityville Horror.

Meanwhile, Berquist and her partner moved to Wellington for his work. Berquist has continued to write. In a stranger-than-fiction twist of fate, in between her writing, in late 2019 Berquist was attacked in a Wellington park by a teen who repeatedly stabbed her.

“The attack made me more aware of the line between fiction and reality, and how horror is a way of using fiction to control your fears,” Berquist says after our interview, over email. “As writers we spend a lot of time thinking about our character's motivations, the reasons they do the things they do, giving them backstories that explain why they make certain choices. When you're writing horror or mystery, you're always aware of the ending, how you want things to be tied up.

“Real life is so far removed from that – we hardly ever get real closure, or a tidy end. We don't get to know people's motivations, there's a randomness to life that you could never write into fiction because it wouldn't be believable.”

A fictional version of what happened to her wouldn’t make sense, she says. People need reasons for characters’ behaviour, “and I still don’t know myself. In a way, the attack reaffirmed my love of horror, because it made me realise how cathartic it can be to have a heroine escape and defeat the bad guy, or to solve the mystery, or to free the ghost”.

Berquist confesses to being a ‘slow’ writer (aiming for 1000 words a day) who starts her prose in the afternoon after dwelling on what she’ll write in the morning. With her feet firmly entrenched in fact, she loves reading non-fiction – books on rabies, reconstruction of the American south, radiation poisoning, and natural disasters – alongside graphic novels and fiction. She admits she sometimes gets “a little carried away” with her research.

She counts Cormac McCarthy, Margaret Atwood, Shirley Jackson, and Octavia Butler as favourites. In post-apocalyptic fiction The Road McCarthy describes a mountain range as like crumpled butcher paper.

“That's what will make me stop and look at the page...when a story takes you somewhere you’ve never been before, or if you can find a way to describe something in a way I’ve never heard it described before. You have to think of new ways to say things otherwise your reader is just going to skip over it.”

