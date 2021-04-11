What I'm Reading: Poet Daren Kamali

Over summer, a group of rough sleepers I work with at the Auckland City Mission led me to read Agency of Hope by historian Peter Lineham. It celebrates the struggles, survival, and evolution over the last century, of the Mission, from 1920-2020, giving deep insight into its development and how far it has come.

I also read Auē by Becky Manawatu, based around the sorrowful life of Taukiri – his love and hate for the sea, his connection to his father’s guitar, and his grief over his mother abandoning him – who teams up with his brother, Arama. They combine forces to turn their sorrows into joy, and I could connect with their struggles and dreams.

I’ve also recently read Mophead by Selina Tusitala Marsh. It is a reflection, cleverly put together and told through young eyes. The same themes appear in my latest memoir poetry publication about growing up in Fiji. Our collections may not be similar in the telling, but the memoir part resonates.

Daren Kamali is a Fijian-New Zealand poet and the senior Pacific curator for Auckland Libraries. His latest collection, Vunimaqo and Me: Mango Tree Collections, is released this week.