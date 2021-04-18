What I'm Reading: Airini Beautrais

05:00, Apr 18 2021
Poet Airini Beautrais.
Tracey Grant
Poet Airini Beautrais.

I’m always anxious about answering the question of what I’m reading. At the moment due to work, life and mental health, my reading practice isn’t stellar. I am reading The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet's Nest by Stieg Larsson. I'm enjoying all the Swedish placenames and feeling a weird technological nostalgia for the early 2000s.

I keep renewing a book from our local library, An Encylopaedia of Plants in Myth, Legend, Magic and Lore, by Stuart Phillips. I'm completely fascinated by the human tendency to superstition.

I just finished reading The Hunger Games to my children. They got quite obsessed with these books. I have been reading to my kids at bedtime since they were born, and we have gone from picture books to YA novels.

In a work capacity, I have been reading some studies about gut microbiology lately because there is a lot of misinformation out there; also I have to make sure my digestive system lectures are up to date. On a more literary note, an American poet friend sent me a book called Tributary by Carey Salerno. It's a book of poems about a river, which is relatable! I'm looking forward to reading it.

Airini Beautrais is a writer and former science teacher based in Whanganui. Her short story collection Bug Week & Other Stories is shortlisted for the Jan Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction at the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Sunday Star Times