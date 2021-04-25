What I'm Reading: Catherine Chidgey

One page in to Klara and the Sun and I was already under the sway of Kazuo Ishiguro​’s perfect prose. Narrated by an “Artificial Friend” – a solar-powered companion robot – the novel possesses a melancholic undertow I find irresistible.

At first glance, Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara​ is a detective story, a coming-of-age story. However, as 9-year-old Jai and his friends search for a missing classmate, the novel also functions as a heartbreaking commentary on the plight of the thousands of children who go missing in India every year.

Consent: A Memoir of Unwanted Attention by Donna Freitas​ is an unflinching account of the writer’s stalking at the hands of her graduate school mentor – a senior professor who was also a priest. Most galling, perhaps, is the fact that when Freitas finally felt courageous enough to speak up about it, her university silenced her.

I’d never read Herman Melville​’s Moby Dick, so decided to tackle it this year. I’m enjoying my (long) journey with Ishmael on the Pequod and am trying to remain open to the more wildly digressive passages on, for instance, the technical intricacies of whaling equipment. I’m 89 per cent through… land ahoy!

Novelist Catherine Chidgey’s latest book, Remote Sympathy, is shortlisted for the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction at the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. Chidgey previously won the prize in 2017, for The Wish Child. She teaches creative writing at the University of Waikato.