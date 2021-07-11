Hold the meat: Plant-based cookbooks from Chelsea Winter and Nadia Lim lead the pack

We spent nearly $3 million on the five best-selling cookbooks last year, and there wasn’t a sliver of meat to be found in any of them.

Across all book sales in all categories, Chelsea Winter’s Supergood was the top-selling title in New Zealand in 2020.

Over 30,400 copies of the vegan cookbook were sold in 2020, according Nielsen’s BookScan, which monitors sales of over 350 New Zealand retailers, for a total sales value of over $1.2m.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times Chelsea Winter’s Supergood was the top-selling title in New Zealand last year across all categories.

While Supergood, Winter’s seventh title, was the only cookbook in the All Titles top five, a second appeared on the Domestic Titles list: Vegful, the vegetarian cookbook from another MasterChef NZ winner, Nadia Lim.

And all the top five cookbook titles sold in New Zealand last year were meat-free, with Supergood and Vegful joined by Jamie Oliver’s Veg: Easy and Delicious Meals for Everyone, Yotam Ottolenghi​’s latest Flavour, and Two Raw Sisters: All Eaters Welcome, by Kiwi duo Rosa and Margo Flanagan.

All in all, sales of those five books brought in about $2.7 million, according to BookScan.

MATT QUEREE Nadia Lim’s plant-based Vegful was the second best-selling recipe book in New Zealand last year.

The BookScan findings are in line with Google Trends that found, ahead of Christmas last year, the biggest spike in internet searches was the for the term “vegan Xmas recipes”.

It was also a year in which The AM Show’s Duncan Garner pledged to go vegan after losing a much-publicised bet with co-host Mark Richardson, and in which Auckland was named the 13th most vegetarian-friendly city in the world, one spot behind New York and ahead of Melbourne and Sydney.

According to Google Trends analysis published in September 2020, New Zealand is the fifth-ranked country for veganism worldwide, based on frequency of vegan-related search terms, behind only the UK, Australia, Israel, and Austria.

Winter charted her own journey towards plant-based eating in a lengthy Facebook post in June, saying at one point she “consumed more meat, dairy and eggs than anyone I knew”.

She said her transition away from eating animal products came as she became more conscious of the world around her and particularly the true cost of large-scale farming to human and environmental health and animal welfare.

Lim is not vegetarian but has said she wrote Vegful as a response to omnivores wanting to eat more vegetables.

"Most people start the dinner with 'should we have steak, chicken or fish tonight?'" said the My Food Bag founder.

Supplied Duncan Garner made headlines for pledging to become vegan last year.

"Once I started shifting my mindset to starting with the vegetable as the focus of the meal, 'should we have eggplant or courgettes or kumara for dinner tonight?' it really started opening up my cooking to being a lot more creative."

The other three local titles in the top five were Tom Scott’s biography of World War II soldier Charles Upham, Searching for Charlie, the next picture book in Craig Smith’s Wonky Donkey series, The Grinny Granny Donkey, and Annabel Langbein’s memoir Bella: My life in food.