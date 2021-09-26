The superpowers that short stories possess

OPINION: Short stories have a superpower: within a limited number of words something limitless is conjured up. Perhaps it’s a whole world, as with Walking Day, Kirsten McDougall’s winning entry last year. Perhaps it’ll inspire a feature-length film, as with Owen Marshall’s chilling Coming Home in the Dark. Perhaps it’ll knock you sideways, as with the well-known piece attributed to Hemingway​: For sale: baby shoes, never worn.

Can that single sentence be a short story? Absolutely: so much is packed into those six words. Think of the short story as a Tardis. You have up to 3000 words for the Sunday Star-Times competition (or 2000 for the under 25 category), but you don’t need to use every one of them; just make each one count.

Judge Patricia Grace’s well-loved short story Butterflies is another that will knock you sideways. There’s a story within a story and an entire social divide conveyed in just 300 words. We end up knowing a lot about each of the five characters. We can picture the setting, the girl’s plaits, the garden, even the off-camera school scene. Patricia demonstrates the saying: he mana tō te kupu (the word has power).

Similarly, there’s a short story within Crazy Love, the new novel by judge Rosetta Allan. In the context of this brave and moving novel, these two paragraphs carry a lot of other reverberations, but I love the way they can be extracted as a stand-alone short story:

Billy put a post on Facebook today. A collage of one hundred photos he’s taken of the tiny things I’ve foraged for him over the years – flowers, leaves, moss, acorns, blossoms, feathers.

Without a word, they came. Placed carefully on my desk after the day’s walk with the dog. When I had been unable to join her, my Vicki brought home her tiny gifts. Each one a whisper. A kiss. A silent wish. It was beautiful, they say. I missed you.

In these two distinct voices, there are layers of communication: the woman giving her foraging as a token of love; Billy collaging in acceptance of that love; the post to his Facebook friends celebrating their relationship. And outside the story are the Facebook friends – and the reader – responding with their own diverse reactions.

The force – and delicacy – of emotion between this couple is palpable. Indeed, there are 100 photos: a labour of love on both sides. The reader can’t help but be touched by this (unless you have a heart of stone, which notably is not one of the foraged objects). They are visual, tactile, colourful fragments. They’re ephemera, hinting at the fleeting or vulnerable nature of love, and yet made permanent by the photographs (which ironically are then posted on transitory Facebook).

The walk with the dog even gives a wry nod to the ‘hero’s journey’, which is the myth narrative where a hero ventures forth from the everyday to a place of wonder and trial, and returns an altered or wiser person.

Also in this story is the theme of construction: elements of nature’s creation; the collage; the Facebook post. Ordinary things are selected, assembled and shaped into something new, which is exactly what is required when writing a short story. And while the objects come ‘without a word’, they say so much – and that is the key to fiction as opposed to, say, journalism: not telling but showing, not cutting out ambiguity but amplifying it, not making one word equate to one element but ensuring it points, as Buzz Lightyear would say, to infinity and beyond.

Harriet Allan is fiction publisher for Penguin Random House NZ.