How do you write a good short story? 'Make every one of those words count'

As writers charge their laptops and dust off pen and paper for the 2021 Sunday Star-Times Short Story Competition we asked last year’s winner Kirsten McDougall, who is about to launch her new book She’s A Killer, a few pertinent questions about reading and writing. (Read Kirsten’s winning short story here.)

Tell us about your latest book – what's it about?

She’s a Killer (Victoria University Press) is about Alice, a 30-something slacker still living at home with her mum, who gets pulled into a radical action by a charismatic teenager. It’s set a few years from now in NZ, when ‘wealthugees’, rich people escaping the worst of climate change, have been let in by the thousands to help pay off debt from a pandemic. It’s a fast-paced thriller with a sense of humour.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

People. They’re endlessly fascinating, hilarious, discombobulating, infuriating, inspiring.

You won the Sunday Star-Times Short Story competition for your piece, Walking Day, which you've described the writing of as like running a fast 10km instead of a marathon. How different is writing a short story to a novel?

They’re very different forms with their own requirements. The short story is the more exacting form, in that you can’t go off on tangents or slacken the pace the way you can with a novel.

Do you have a favourite short story?

I have a pantheon of favourites. But I’ll nominate Grace Paley’s ‘Wants’ from Enormous Changes at the Last Minute for its wit and intelligence and the fact that it contains so much of life in three short pages.

What do you love about writing?

It’s the fifth dimension for me. It requires me to slow down and pay very close attention to what I really mean, what other people mean. I also love that it’s constantly challenging. It will take me my whole life to get better at it and I may not.

What's the perfect writing environment for you?

My preference is to write from the kitchen table at home – proximity to cups of tea, snacks and my own bookshelf. When I get tired of sitting I can lie on the sofa with my laptop on a cushion.

Your best tip for emerging writers wanting to have a crack at a short story?

Have an idea that goes from A to B, by which I mean; something must happen in your story, but not too much because you’ve only got 3000 words. Make every one of those words count. Make characters that you’re curious about.

Writing is like mountain climbing, seems huge, but when you break it down it’s one step after another. Leave your internal critic at home, you don’t need that added weight in your pack when you’re climbing a mountain.

Do you self edit? What's the trick to it?

Yes, of course! Often you need to get that first draft down as best as you can, then put it away for a few days or weeks. You won’t see what’s not working if you try to edit it straight away. When you go to edit, pretend like it’s someone else’s work and you’re an indifferent reader – does it excite you? Are there any bum-notes? Does it make sense? This sense part can be the hardest thing to see, so employ a good reader you trust not to pander to your ego! Don’t underestimate the power of a properly laid-out piece of work, the paragraph is part of making sense, and meaning.

Supplied She's a Killer is released in October.

Mistakes you see made in fiction?

Writers who forget they’re in the service of the reader and get caught up in their own performance. Writers who don’t pay attention to their layout, see above!

Last story you read that made you go, 'Wow'?

A book of essays called Festival Days by Jo Ann Beard. She uses fiction techniques to tell some incredibly moving real-life stories. An astounding book.