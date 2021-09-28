Manawatū author claims top science fiction prize with pandemic novel

Dr Laura Jean McKay is the first New Zealand-based author to win the Arthur C. Clarke Award.

Manawatū author Dr Laura Jean McKay has become the first New Zealand-based author to win the Arthur C. Clarke Award, one of the world's top science fiction prizes.

McKay said it was a momentous honour to receive the award, which recognises the best science fiction novel first published in the United Kingdom each year.

Her debut novel, The Animals in That Country, had already received recognition in Australia, winning the 2021 Victorian Prize for Literature and The Sunday Times Book of The Year. Despite its success in Australia, McKay said she hadn’t expected that to cross over to the UK.

McKay is from Australia but moved to New Zealand to take up a position at Massey University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

David Unwin/Stuff Dr Laura Jean McKay has joined the likes of Margaret Atwood as an Arthur C. Clarke Award winner.

She described the book as both a gritty realist novel about a middle-aged woman having a hard time and a “speculative science fiction novel where animals can talk”.

The book was released at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and features its own pandemic-related themes – a virus that gives infected humans the ability to understand animals.

The sudden relevance of pandemics was initially a worry for McKay.

“I was really worried because so many people were suffering, and I didn’t want to depict it in the wrong way,” Mckay said.

However, she was glad she was able to write a book people enjoyed and could make a connection with during difficult times.

“I wrote The Animals in That Country to look closely at the relationship between humans and other animals. In these strange times, I find that, more than ever, reading and writing connects us humans as well.”

Supplied/Stuff Dr Laura McKay with her debut novel is The Animals in That Country.

Previous winners of the award include Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale), Emily St John Mandel (Station Eleven) and Colson Whitehead (The Underground Railroad).

Joining the likes of Atwood as an Arthur C. Clarke winner was particularly special for McKay.

“Twenty years before Margaret Atwood won the first Arthur C. Clarke award, she published a small but important collection of poetry called The Animals in That Country, a title I borrowed for my book.

“That this book could become one of the Clarke award winners alongside Atwood - as well as other writers I adore like Miéville and Whitehead - is a momentous honour.”

Arthur C. Clarke Award director Tom Hunter said McKay’s novel pushed the boundaries of science fiction writing.

“For 35 years the Clarke Award has promoted not only the best of science fiction but also new ways of defining and exploring it. Laura’s win repositions the boundaries of science fiction once again, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the genre.”

McKay said working on her next book had been slow-going, however, it was nice to have something in the back of her mind to work on, especially during the pandemic.