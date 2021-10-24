What I'm Reading: Kelly Lyndon

There aren’t many books that reside with me for a long time after reading. One that did many years ago was Flowers in the Attic by Virginia Andrews. It was the worst type of horror imaginable, when the monster is your own mother. What could possibly be worse than if the very person who is supposed to be your protector becomes the one you fear the most? It is a horrid read about unspeakable betrayal but done in such a masterfully atmospheric manner that it draws you in so deep you never fully escape. I read it again recently and got a new set of chills.

I was also completely taken with our own Rose Carlyle’s debut thriller The Girl in the Mirror. Another story about complex family dynamics caused by a manipulative parent, this one involves twin adult daughters. It is one helluva thrill-ride set on a boat sailing from Thailand to Seychelles. I don’t recommend picking up this book if you have a lot to do, you will not be able to put it down!

Another one I just finished was this year’s Jann Medlicott Acorn Winner Bug Week by Airini Beautrais. What a truly delicious selection of short stories! Written with a precision that is rare to come across, the stories range from an albatross who walks into a bar (that was one of the most unusual but best stories I’ve ever read) to an ageing dominatrix, to some extremely disturbing tales involving the worst of human behaviour. There is a clear theme of both sex and death.

You will need a strong stomach to digest some of this collection but it is worth it. I write a lot of short stories myself so it was a real pleasure to both read such a rich anthology along with knowing it won New Zealand’s top literary award. I can’t wait to read her next piece of work.

Kelly Lyndon is the author of 2018 best-selling methamphetamine family drama Crystal Reign, which was a finalist in the 2019 Ngaio Marsh Awards and NZ Booklovers Awards. She writes short romance collections under a pseudonym for New York publishing house Torrid Books. Lyndon is working on her first YA novel, Drama Llama, and a collection of short horror stories.