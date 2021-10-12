DC's latest Superman Jon Kent comes out as bisexual in new comic

On National Coming Out Day in the US, DC Comics announced that the new Superman Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent, is set to come out as bisexual in a new comic.

The character, who is often referred to as “the Superman of Earth,” will reveal his sexuality in the November 9 issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El.

He will enter a relationship with reporter Jay Nakamura, similar to how his father fell for reporter Lois Lane.

As IGN noted, Nakamura also showers Jon’s mother with praise in the comic books, and the character will share a kiss with Jon in issue #5.

READ MORE:

* DC Comics announces Black Character Tim Fox as new Batman

* Caity Lotz says 'everyone's starting to lose it' when crisis on Infinite Earths picks back up

* All your favorite DC superheroes (past and present!) unite for crisis on Infinite Earths trailer

* At 75, Wonder Woman is having a moment



"Over the years in this industry, it probably won’t surprise you to hear I’ve had queer characters and storylines rejected. “I felt like I was letting down people I loved every time this happened," Superman writer Tom Taylor told IGN.

"When I was asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new #1 for the DC Universe, I knew replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real opportunity missed.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out."

Taylor wrote the issue, while artist John Timms handled the art. "We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms," added DC's CCO Jim Lee.

"We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois.

“They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously."

The news comes not too long after Batman’s sidekick Robin, or specifically the Tim Drake iteration of the character, had come out as bisexual.