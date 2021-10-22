Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards extended over long weekend

Writers entering the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards will have an extra few days to polish off their entries.

The much-anticipated competition will extend its closing day until the end of the long weekend. Entries will now close at 11.59pm on Monday, October 25.

Star-Times editor Tracy Watkins said the competition had received a large number of entries and realised that, with the long weekend, some people may appreciate the extra time.

“We’re very excited to see so many stories flooding in, and we know with many people unable to travel over the weekend, they may like more time. We’re looking forward to reading them all over the next month, and announcing winners shortly after.”

There are new categories this year, with the potential for open category writers to take out the emerging Māori or Pasifika titles as well. The under 25 division is also up for grabs.

Sponsors are Penguin Random House New Zealand and Milford Foundation. Previous winners include novelists Kirsten McDougall, Eleanor Catton, and Carl Nixon. Judges this year include celebrated writers Patricia Grace, Megan Dunn, Rosetta Allan, and Amy McDaid.

Prizes up for grabs include $6000 for the open category, and $1000 for each emerging Māori, Pasifika or under 25 writers. Māori and Pasifika writers are eligible to win both emerging and open categories.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Patricia Grace is the newest judge to join the Short Story Awards.

How to enter

Writers can enter by clicking on the link below. Winners will be announced in late November. Winning stories will be published in the Sunday Star-Times and Stuff. More detail, including word length and terms and conditions, can be found here.