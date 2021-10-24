Rush of entries in Sunday Star-Times short story competition

This year’s Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards are shaping up to be one of the ost competitive in years with more than 800 entries so far – and there’s still time for aspiring writers to enter after the deadline was extended to midnight Monday.

Star-Times editor Tracy Watkins said by Saturday morning the competition had already received close to 200 more entries than last year. But with a long weekend ahead it made sense to extend the deadline to 11.59pm Monday.

“We’re very excited to see so many stories flooding in, and we know with many people unable to travel over the weekend, they may like more time. We’re looking forward to reading them all over the next month, and announcing winners shortly after.”

There are new categories this year, with the potential for open category writers to take out the emerging Māori or Pasifika titles as well. The under 25 division is also up for grabs.

Sponsors are Penguin Random House New Zealand and Milford Foundation. Previous winners include novelists Kirsten McDougall, Eleanor Catton, and Carl Nixon. Judges this year include celebrated writers Patricia Grace, Megan Dunn, Rosetta Allan, and Amy McDaid.

Prizes up for grabs include $6000 for the open category, and $1000 for each of the other categories.