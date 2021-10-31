A blooming good lockdown tale

It’s about this time of year that Lynda Hallinan goes into her country garden and marvels that her roses are starting to bud, the apple trees are in blossom, and her daffodils are beginning to bloom. Normally, the gardening writer and author is also about to start what is one of her most exciting times in the gardening calendar - in Spring, she typically leaves her family (husband Jason and sons Lucas, 10, and Lachlan, 8) and one hectare garden in Hunua, south-east Auckland, for a full schedule of talks at garden shows and festivals. However, Auckland’s long lockdown has stopped that.

Thank goodness, says the 47-year-old, that she can escape into her garden, which has been her salvation for the past eleven or so weeks. “I honestly don't know how people who aren't connected to nature have got through this pandemic,’’ she says.

Her garden may be blooming, but like many other parents juggling homeschooling and their own work, the self-confessed extrovert is over it. “I’m a naturally optimistic person but like most people, I've found the uncertainty of lockdown frustrating.’’

“My garden has been a sanity saver for me. It's so mentally calming to work in harmony with nature, even when jobs like digging, weeding and mulching are grunt work.’’

Considered one of New Zealand’s top green thumbs, for more than two decades Hallinan has edited gardening magazines, authored books, fronted TV shows and written newspaper columns all about gardening.

As we talk, she is missing the Taranaki Garden Festival. Her book launch is also off. Her sixth book, The Joy of Gardening, has just been published by Allen and Unwin, and she now hopes there will be a book tour next year.

Hallinan’s publisher asked her to write a book about the therapeutic side of gardening. She wondered if she was the right person to write it, telling Stuff: “I’m not a hippie, spiritual wellbeing person.’’

But she writes that gardens are places of sanctuary and solace: “My garden is a joyous place but it’s also where I turn when I’m sad, worried, frustrated, hurt or angry.’’

“I’ve taken it granted for two decades how much gardening makes me feel happy and balanced.’’

Sally Tagg Lockdown means Hallinan hasn’t stepped foot in a garden centre for weeks but she says she’s grown enough seedlings for a wildflower meadow.

Around the globe, gardening has blossomed thanks to Covid. Here and in other western nations, garden stores and seed merchants are flat out as people turn to gardening as a hobby, one which fills time and something you can do with the kids.

In level 3, Hallinan isn’t surprised about the gardening boom, saying gardens provide comfort in times of uncertainty and they also offer food security.

Gardening is good for us, both physically and mentally, she writes. “Some therapists believe that coming into contact with soil literally grounds us,’’ she writes.

One of the perks of lock down has been that she has been spending a few hours in her garden every day. Her pumpkins and zucchinis have doubled in size in a week. Boxes and seed trays fill her front deck. She has a tonne of potatoes and lots of asparagus. “I haven't stepped foot in a garden centre for over 10 weeks, which feels like a serious stint in retail therapy rehab for me, but I've grown enough seedlings for a wildflower meadow of sunflowers, single-flowered dahlias for bees, tithonias and swan plants for butterflies, love-in-the-mist, cosmos, phlox, chrysanthemums and daisies. I'm quite proud.’’

“I’ve never been so organised. I planted my beans too early, so they’re going to be ready early. You can see things growing in front of you and that’s fun, whereas normally we’d be out for the day.’’

Sally Tagg Hallinan discovered her love of gardening at the age of 18.

GARDENING FOR JOY AND COMFORT

Hallinan was an 18-year-old journalism student when she turned over her first piece of soil, digging up a front lawn at her parent’s dairy farm in Onewhero, near Port Waikato, and filling it with a lavender bush. She writes about the “joy and comfort’’ she has got from gardening ever since - one both professional and personal. She writes about the gardens which have seduced her, the mistakes she has made in her own gardens and her regrets: allowing English ivy to run over the kids treehouse and thistles to run loose in the paddocks, especially when she has is anti-chemicals and sprays.

Over the years, she has changed her ideas about what a garden should be and what it should look like. She writes: “I’ve started to wonder why we create so much work for ourselves trying to impose our will on the natural world when the real joy of a garden comes not from working on it, but from simply being in it.’’

SUPPLIED Weeding, composting, hoeing, sowing and transplanting an entire summer vegetable garden in a weekend.

Children enjoy wild gardens where they can hide in trees and sneak into a bush. Many adults have memories of wild gardens we escaped into. “Children don’t remember neat clipped gardens. It’s disturbing to our kids to have these tidy, perfect gardens,’’ she says. “Landscape gardens are often so controlled it takes away the joy and pleasure of surprise. It’s a very European thing. We have generally tried to dominate our landscapes and make plants do as they’re told.’’

“Having said that, there’s a real trend away from control to rewilding and letting your verge grow long. And (while researching the book) I was surprised how far we have come. I remember writing about people with compost heaps 25 years ago and that seemed hippie-ish. Now it’s so mainstream.’’

She also doesn’t think we inherit a green thumb or a brown thumb, and argues that anyone can be a gardener. “People make the mistake of thinking that creating a garden is like baking a cake and if you deviate from a recipe you’re a failure. Traditional garden manuals have made you think you have to know it all. Plants have only one goal in life and that is to live and propagate their species. They’ll get in the ground and grow.’’

“I kill as many plants as anyone else.’’

For the past decade, she has opened Foggydale Farm up every summer to visitors, which gives her a reason to get her garden ready. “Afterwards, Jason and I would flop, exhausted, and question why we had done that.’’

But that changed in 2019, when Hallinan broke her foot over Labour weekend. “My garden is on a hillside and I couldn’t get down the steps to the veges.’’

The weeds took over. But she let it go and took her sons to the beach for summer.

“Interestingly, I came back and liked my garden more,’’ she says. “Once I let it go, the hedges grew out of control and so did the lawns, weeds and flowers. I let things run to flower and seed. I let it go and couldn’t wrestle it back.’’

“My garden is not weed free because it’s a country garden. Our lawn is a mess. We got married on it but now it looks like a paddock,’’ she laughs.

Last year, she bought a cottage three kms up the road, which she is developing into a cottage garden full of roses and “rhodos’’ which will be open to garden ramblers.

“It’s my pleasure garden lady project,’’ she smiles.

Sally Tagg An image from Hallinan’s garden

LOVE AND LOSS

Hallinan writes that flowers and gardens are linked to life’s major rituals: birth, death and marriage. Nature is healing, trees can be living legacies and gardens function as places of rememberance. She cites many, including the memorial garden in front of the late Iona Matheson’s home in Clevedon.

When researching her book, Hallinan reached out to both people she knew and strangers to share their stories about gardens as places of meaning and healing. In a poignant chapter on love and loss, she writes about her parents losing a baby after he was born prematurely at 26 weeks in 1971. Her parents didn’t know when or where their son’s body was interred. In 2015, they found his grave in the Hamilton Park Cemetery. Hallinan writes that the old plaque marking his grave (a new one was printed) is in her parents’ garden under a clump of orange Turk’s Cap lillies.

“When they lost that baby, Mum never saw him. My parents never spoke of him. It was typical of the times,’’ she tells Stuff.

“It nearly makes me cry every time I think about what happened and what Mum went through.’’

*The Joy of Gardening by Lynda Hallinan, published by Allen & Unwin NZ. RRP: $45.00.