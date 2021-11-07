What I’m Reading: Ash Davida Jane

A poet-friend introduced me to Platinum Blonde by Phoebe Stuckes, an incredibly sharp collection of ‘party girl’ poems that capture a particular aspect of supposed femininity–the bleached blonde, stiletto-wearing beauty–while staring down the razor edge of collective trauma that women are forced to bear.

They’re intelligent and down-to-earth poems at the same time as they revel in luxury. Certain lines skewer my heart.

This week when I can’t sleep, I’ve been reading Annette Lees’ After Dark. There’s something comforting about lying in bed reading about all the life going on outside, in the not-so-distant dark.

READ MORE:

* What I'm Reading: TK Roxborogh

* How I Write: Philippa Werry finds themes in war, peace, memory, time, families, friendship

* What I'm Reading: Renee Rowland

* Social isolation, video chats renewing attention to the art of the bookshelf

* Best books I never wrote: Kinley Salmon



We miss so much, being diurnal and city-based. I love this kind of nature writing, with its mix of the personal and the scientific, but what I’m most enjoying is the prose itself–Lees writes like velvet, incredibly lush and abundant with descriptions.

I’ve been working my way slowly through Derek Jarman’s Modern Nature. After finding out he was dying of AIDS, Jarman moved to a cottage in Kent and devoted his time to planting and tending the garden.

He wrote a paragraph or so most days, documenting his experiences. It seems fitting to consume it in a similarly slow fashion.

I feel connected to him when reading about the flourishing of buds, against all odds, in the stony Dungeness soil and cold winds, especially as I try to grow my own plants in the harsh Wellington climate.

12 Bytes is Jeanette Winterson’s new non-fiction book about the progression of AI and big tech.

have been hundreds of op-eds around this but Winterson takes a refreshing approach, asking how these (inevitable, it seems) developments might be used to benefit everybody, rather than just the few.

Can smart tech be socialist? And is it worth the commodification of our minds? I’m still unsure.

Ash Davida Jane is a poet and editor. Her second book, How to Live With Mammals (VUP), won second place in the 2021 Laurel Prize.