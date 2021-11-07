Book extract: The Forgotten Coast

There are many possible beginnings to this book. I have chosen to start with an ending. It is Christmas Eve 2012 and my father is dying, unable to find his way back to us after heart surgery that had been described as routine, but which quickly became complicated. There is a moment when we think we have him back; when it looks for all money as if he is about to make it to the surface. But his arms flail, his eyes do not regain focus and he sinks away into the depths. He dies as he lived – quietly, with little fuss, not wishing to bother anyone. You’d almost not know. It is 10 years since he went and I often find myself back in that hospital room looking down at his broad forehead.

Ursula Le Guin talks about digging answers out, down there in the deep regions of the self. Not an easy nor ever a brief process, but one which my father’s death starts in me, dragging to the surface a process of reflection and introspection that may have begun long before but which by then was pointlessly meandering along. Although the business is far from finished, it began to come into focus in Waikato Hospital on Christmas Eve 2012. Fathers, sons – and further back, behind those things, land, belief and belonging. That’s what this book is about.

Shortly before 7am on November 5, 1881, my great-grandfather, Andrew Gilhooly, stood alongside 1588 other men waiting to begin te Pāhua (the plunder) of Parihaka. Parihaka is much more than an invasion day story, however, and as a member of the Armed Constabulary’s (AC) No. 3 Company, which remained garrisoned at Parihaka until well into 1885, it is probable that he also took part in the subsequent destruction of the pā and its cultivations during the weeks and months that followed the invasion. In all, my great-grandfather was at Cape Egmont and Parihaka for nearly five years.

Having contributed to the military campaign, several years later he returned as part of the agricultural campaign to complete the alienation of Taranaki iwi from their land, eventually running three family farms with his wife Kate. Section 44 Block 12 of the Cape Survey District, purchased in 1895, was on the seaward side of the South Rd, right where Parihaka’s best cultivations had once been. Seven years later Andrew took out a lease on a second farm, on the Opourapa Rd, that was on Māori land. At the time, the West Coast leasehold system prevented Māori owners from negotiating leases on their land, and gave to the Public Trustee the power to determine rents (which were often set at lower rates than would have been secured on an open market). Moreover, the leases came with a perpetual right of renewal. Andrew’s wife, Kate, purchased the third of the Gilhooly family farms in 1921, a piece of land which, in 1883, had been part of a larger block granted to Te Whiti o Rongomai, Tohu Kākahi and 65 others (but which in fact was quickly controlled, leased and converted into Crown land by the Public Trustee), and which the colonial land authorities had seen fit to name ‘Parihaka A’ in 1916.

The first of those farms was available for purchase only because a surveying error resulted in the South Rd being nearer to Taranaki maunga than it should have been, thereby freeing up additional land for freehold sale. The two others were amongst the 5000 acres, which the Crown decided to hold back from future Māori reserves as ‘an indemnity for the loss sustained by the government in suppressing the . . . Parihaka sedition.’ All three were part of the 1,199,622 acres that had been confiscated from ‘rebellious’ Taranaki Māori in September 1865. They were just tiny slivers, but for a time they were our slivers.

In this country you can no longer simply put history like this quietly aside (although that is exactly what I have done for the better part of 50 years). It must be comprehended and made sense of. Above all else, for me, it needs coming to terms with.

I have grown up in near total ignorance of my great-grandparents’ history. For nearly five decades I found it easy to evade Parihaka. It took very little effort on my part to wander about in what Rachel Buchanan calls the ‘dementia wing’ of our colonial history, where I had the company of an awful lot of other people. It took establishing that my great-grandfather was there on the November 5, 1881, for me to directly confront that comfortable ignorance. But there is no avoiding or misremembering the issue now. What were once vaguely abstract and hazy notions – things that happened in another time and to other people; things quite easily forgotten, really, or never learned at all – have become deeply personal.

The sense-making has been complicated, partly because my stories intrude on those of others, and I am not always confident that I can recognise the point at which I am recruiting things that happened to other people to serve my own ends. Parihaka has a history of being exploited by outsiders like me, and so I need to be very careful not to treat it as an extractive industry, there to be mined for personal gain. I have learnt from Rachel Buchanan that we cannot simply ‘help ourselves to whatever stories we like the smell and taste of’, and have become familiar with the uncomfortable sensation of not always knowing where the lines are.

It occurs to me that there should also be a weaving together of some of these stories, an intersection of the account of Andrew’s military service with the great nation-building narratives of this country. But it never happens. Why is it that the conflict Andrew was involved in is still largely missing from our collective (Pākehā) stories? Where are the public holidays, outsized monuments and day-long media broadcasts? Where the websites, the commemorations and the public education campaigns? How (and why) have we let people’s graves and even – in the case of the Pātea Military Cemetery – entire cemeteries disappear?

Why are the wars that took place here still overshadowed by those which happened far away? After all, those wars – our wars – were fought over the very stuff from which nations are built: land, power, control and authority. The right to draw the maps and tell the stories. The answer, perhaps, is that there is little honour to be had from claiming an ancestor who was part of the invasion and occupation of Parihaka, as there is in acknowledging one who was at Gallipoli, Passchendaele or El Alamein. Many Pākehā (myself included, for a long time) have chosen to avert our eyes from our own places – in Te Tai Tokerau, in the Waikato, in the Bay of Islands, and in Te Urewera, Taranaki and Te Wai Pounamu – and to search elsewhere for the best of ourselves and for our origin myths. We do so because while we can find the courage and the heroism in what happened over there, we struggle to confront the violence and the violation that took place here. We are unable to live with what lies waiting for us just beneath that surface. Not so much lest we forget, then, as best we forget.

Richard Alter-Shaw is is a Professor of Politics at Massey University. His memoir, The Forgotten Coast, is published by Massey University Press, RRP $35.