How I write: Political minder and consultant Mike Munro

Mike Munro finds the hard slog of writing generally happens in the evening.

Mike Munro is a former newspaper journalist and an author. As a political minder and a consultant, he has written oodles of speeches, reports and columns, and still does. He has entered short story competitions, without troubling the judges. Munro has just published a book, 1921: Rugby, Race & Empire, which looks at the first-ever Springboks’ rugby tour of New Zealand in the context of a harrowing time in history, following World War I. He lives in Wellington with his wife, Heather.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer’s block?

The writing of Christopher Hitchens, the brilliant British polemicist, is a good remedy. Thumbing through one of his books, or collection of essays, can be guaranteed to get the creative juices flowing again. His mastery of words is breathtaking.

What’s your writing routine? Do you have a certain time of day you like to write?

The beginning of the day, or the end. If I wake early with an idea about how to better express something I wrote the previous day, or to complete a line of thought, then I want to attend to it immediately. But the hard slog generally happens in the evening.

What is your guilty pleasure reading list?

British tabloids, just occasionally. I am able to put aside their economy with the truth and admire their florid, boisterous style.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

Scoop by Evelyn Waugh is one that stands out from my teenage years. Oddly, it helped get me interested in journalism, even though Waugh cruelly lampoons the profession.

What kind of books do you like to read for enjoyment?

All books should be read for enjoyment. History and biography are my staples.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start and read again?

Only once, from recall. It was The Dice Man, by Luke Rheinhart. I read it while backpacking through Southeast Asia in 1980. At the time I was somewhere remote, and on finishing it I couldn’t get my hands on another book. So I began re-reading The Dice Man, persevered, and enjoyed it just as much the second time round.

Do you write in the margins of books?

It needs to be strongly discouraged. There’s nothing worse than buying a book from a second-hand bookshop and finding that a previous reader of it has left underlines, exclamation marks and reproachful remarks all the way through it.

What “must-read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up.

Surprisingly, for someone who devours a lot of politics, I haven’t yet read Obama’s A Promised Land. It sits on my bookshelf, taunting me. It will get read, I promise. Soon.