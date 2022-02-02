How I write: Aaron Topp on a memorable piece of advice

Award-winning author Aaron Topp writes fiction for young adults. Based in Hawke’s Bay, Topp’s latest book, Nor'East Swell, tells the story of 18-year-old Witi, whose father is listed as having abandoned his family and that’s just how Witi sees it. But when he is on his surfboard, feeling the surge of the sea, he somehow feels close to him.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

I don’t tend to re-read books, but Tim Winton’s Breath is the exception. OK I’m slightly biased because of the whole surfing theme, but the story’s 1970s backdrop is as authentic as the pop and crackle of a Bob Seger album. From a reader’s perspective it’s raw and racy and takes you into super dark places. As a writer it’s been nothing short of a revelation for me.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

I was a bit of a reluctant reader, so I tended to read the books the English teacher dropped on my desk when they were handing out the class set. Man, those teachers are a clever bunch. They weren’t making me read this stuff to just tick boxes. They chose these literary gems because they knew. They knew despite the look of disdain I was probably giving, 30 years later the words from those pages would still be sparkling in my subconscious.

How else do I explain how I remember The God Boy’s Jimmy running his hands under boiling hot water to take away the pain of conflict? My first experience of senior men’s rugby at the age of 16 thanks to Foreskin’s Lament? Staying gold with a bunch of Outsiders? Forced to eat a loved one somewhere in the middle of the Andes in Alive? I typically don’t remember the old class stuff these days, but truth is these books and so many more aren’t found in my memory banks anyway, they’re entwined in the essence of who I am.

SUPPLIED Nor’East Swell tells the story of 18-year-old Witi, whose father is listed as having abandoned his family. But when he is on his surfboard, feeling the surge of the sea, he somehow feels close to him.

What's your writing routine?

I manage my writing time between work and family commitments so getting into a routine works best. I start at 7:30pm and finish when I’ve reached 500 words or 11pm, whatever comes first. It also involves a strong coffee, the dining table, the same laptop I’ve had forever, classic rock and my guitar always within reach. Repeat Monday to Thursday because creative burnout stinks.

Can you share a piece of good advice you've received about writing?

I’ve had a lot over the years but the first was probably the most memorable. I was in my 20s and had a manuscript which was chalking up a nice list of rejection letters from Kiwi publishers. My eyes were wide open but I had no clue, so I picked up the phone and rang the well-known literary agent Michael Gifkins after seeing his name acknowledged in the front of a book I was reading at the time. I’m not even sure what I asked him but I remember him telling me down the line ‘if the first chapter doesn’t make my short and curlies straight then I’m not interested’. I’ve taken that advice into every book since.

Do you read physical books or digital ones?

Definitely a physical book – you can’t beat that tactile feel, that organic smell, the sound of pages both crisp and worn waving from right to left. They look great on a bookshelf too. According to the latest research Kiwi teenagers even prefer them because they want a break from their screens, so that makes it official. Books are cooler.