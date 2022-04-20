How I write: Chris Long and a memorable book from a North Korean teen

Author Chris Long found that part way through the dark Arctic winter, when he hadn’t seen the sun for three months, his energy for writing faded.

Chris Long grew up two days' hike from the nearest road. He was born into the country's most isolated family, his parents committed to freedom from capitalist society and connection to the natural world. In his newly released memoir, The Boy From Gorge River (HarperCollins), Chris describes a childhood with nature on his doorstep and his adventures since leaving home.

What book had a profound effect on you?

In order to Live by Yeonmi Park. Despite growing up in such isolation at Gorge River I have always had an avid fascination with the world, different cultures, and people. Especially the less known and undeveloped cultures. I found it incredibly fascinating reading about the challenges of life growing up in North Korea and the incredible suffering and uncertainty she overcomes as a teenager escaping from North Korea into China, Mongolia, and finally to real safety in South Korea. For me, the most mind-blowing part of her story is how it was happening at the same time as I was growing up worlds away in such a safe and happy environment with my family. She escaped North Korea around the time I went to school in Wanaka and I could almost remember what I was doing around the same days and months as she was going through her traitorous and inspirational journey to South Korea.

SUPPLIED By the son of the authors of A Life on Gorge River and A Wife on Gorge River, The Boy from Gorge River is described as an enthralling account of chasing adventure while staying true to where you come from.

What's your writing routine?

I find it hard to concentrate and find the flow of writing during the day, so much of The Boy From Gorge River was written in the afternoon, evening, and early hours of the morning. I would sit in my cabin with my huskies, surrounded by snow and Northern Lights in Northern Norway until 3am some days, and I found that the later it was, the more the stories would flow and the faster my fingertips would dance across the keyboard.

Partway through the dark cold Arctic winter, my energy for writing faded and I had no motivation left. That's what happens to you when you don't see the sun for three months, and it took me a long time to get over.

The last part of the writing however was done in my managed isolation room 17 floors above Auckland city on my return to New Zealand. Due to jet lag, I found myself waking well before sunrise and I would start writing as the golden sun peaked above the eastern horizon. I could usually stick it out until 5 or 6pm before my mind would fade into some sort of numb isolation-induced state. Then it would be time for a long bath and dinner from a brown paper bag left outside my door.

What advice do you give to writers starting out?

Just give it a go. All books start somewhere and if you’re considering writing I really recommend you just sit down and start today. You don't have to start at the beginning - I think I wrote the second half of my book first.The hardest part was actually starting so pick the easiest thing to write about to kick yourself into gear!

What kind of books do you like to read for enjoyment?

I mostly read non-fiction and the books that get me hooked are thought-provoking stories of people going through hardship, challenges, especially cultural challenges, or epic adventures.

Do you read physical books or digital ones?

For me, it's a bit of both, and I'm happy to read whatever format is in front of me. Having an E-book is certainly easier for travelling, and I used mine the most in Antarctica. We had just enough wifi to download E-Books, and it was much easier than ordering paper books that had to be shipped to the bottom of the world.

Do you write in the margins of books? Take notes in a digital version?

I use OneNote. There I organise all of my ideas and timelines of stories and I'm constantly referring back to them. That way I can have all of my notes and thoughts in one place.