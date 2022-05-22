Important reading and writing questions for researcher Helen Brown

The chair of Te Pae Kōrako (Ngāi Tahu Archive Advisory Committee), Tā Tipene O’Regan talks to Stuff about Ngāi Tahu's relationship with Archives New Zealand.

Helen Brown (Ngāi Tahu) is part of the Ngāi Tahu Archive team at Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu. She has co-edited the second volume of Tāngata Ngāi Tahu | People of Ngāi Tahu (Bridget Williams Books, RRP $49.99).

Supplied Helen Brown: This book belongs to Ngāi Tahu whānui but is for everyone.

Tell us about the significance of wahine in this volume

Wāhine have always been central to Ngāi Tahu culture and identity. But, the dual impacts of colonisation and patriarchy have frequently led to our women’s contributions and accomplishments being omitted or overlooked.

When planning for this volume began in 2018, it coincided with the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand. While the story of the fight for the women’s franchise is predominantly a Pākehā one, the suffrage kaupapa drew attention to the need for us to make more Māori women’s stories visible.

Among these, were several wāhine whose stories I felt compelled to feature because they were simply so remarkable – these included wāhine such as Hira Pōhio Traill, Hera Stirling Munro, Jean Rawei, and Aunty Jane Davis who is one of the few wāhine in the book whom I knew personally.

READ MORE:

* Tikanga Māori must guide climate adaptation strategies for Aotearoa, new research project finds

* DOC suggests mid-2022 date for draft Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park management plan

* Govt funds 'trailblazer' Ngāi Tahu programme to keep Māori kids out of state care



Was there a story in volume two that really resonated with you?

One who will stay with me is Hira Pohio Traill. Born in 1894, Hira was a proponent of the arts, she composed and published music, and carved pounamu. In the 1930s and 40s she emerged as a prolific and outspoken Ngāi Tahu commentator on social, economic, and political issues. She railed against both central and local government about the inequity of treatment of Māori under the law.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi was at the heart of her thinking about seeking equality and justice for Ngāi Tahu and she frequently questioned why Te Tiriti had not been honoured. I was drawn to her passion, her staunchness, her incisive language, her creativity, and the fantastic juxtaposition she embodied as a wāhine who is remembered by her whānau as a sweet well-dressed lady, but who was also a firebrand with the pen and formidable in an argument.

What are the challenges of archiving?

Like its 2017 predecessor, this volume is literally, a tribal family album. Numerous whānau contributed to its making and this is most evident in the richness of the illustrations. Family photographs were peeled from albums and shuffled out of boxes to be shared. Whānau also arranged for precious family portraits hanging on their walls to be de-framed for copying.

With the challenges of Covid-19, we had to arrange for images to be carefully couriered around the country to be professionally digitised. Taonga held in family collections were also photographed.

These objects have an immediacy and an intimate connection with the subjects of the biographies and tell stories in a way that words cannot. We were also extremely fortunate to have Neil Pardington working on the design and image work. He restored and enhanced many of the photographs with digital wizardry, mending tears and scuff marks on well-loved prints and bringing out the luminosity of early photographic studio portraits.

Who is this book for?

This book belongs to Ngāi Tahu whānui but is for everyone. The product of four years of research, writing and collaboration it is a taonga for future generations, and it is our hope that it will serve not only as a celebration of lives lived, but as an inspiration for emerging leaders, and a catalyst for further developments in tribal storytelling.