How I write: Ockham winner Vincent O'Malley on writing the introduction last

Vincent O’Malley is a Wellington writer and historian and the author of many works of New Zealand history, including a hugely-popular trilogy on the 19th-century New Zealand Wars. His 2021 book, Voices from the New Zealand Wars/He Reo nō ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa, published by Bridget Williams Books, recently won the hotly-contested General Non-Fiction category at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. He has also recently co-authored (with Joanna Kidman, Liana MacDonald, Tom Roa and Keziah Wallis) Fragments from a Contested Past: Remembrance, Denial and New Zealand History.

What book do you go back to time and again to re-read?

As a historian there are certain books I return to regularly as reference texts – they occupy the prime bookshelf within arm’s reach of my desk and include works by the likes of Angela Ballara, James Belich, Claudia Orange, Ranginui Walker, Alan Ward and others.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

In Sixth Form English we read Alan Paton’s Cry, The Beloved Country, a searing tale of racial injustice in South Africa, and I remember being moved by it greatly – not long after I joined the protests in Christchurch (where I grew up) against the planned 1985 All Blacks tour of South Africa.

What’s your writing routine?

I write in my office and try and get in there bright and early each morning. I’ll set myself a daily word count goal just as something to help me keep focused and usually find after six or seven hours of writing I’ve more than met that. The first week or two can be painful – after that I normally get a bit of a flow on. It’s amazing how much you can end up writing this way, especially when you are working five or six days a week.

supplied Voices from the NZ Wars by Vincent O'Malley.

Can you share a piece of good advice you’ve received about writing?

I don’t know where I first came across this tip, but writing the introduction last makes it so much easier to start work on a new manuscript. Instead of agonising over that perfect first sentence, and trying to work out what the book is about, you are straight into the body of it.

What advice do you give to writers starting out?

Find other writers in your genre whose work you admire and figure out what it is about their approach you like. It is not about emulating them but finding your own distinct voice by having a clear understanding of what you are wanting to say and how you are going to go about that – also knowing who your audience is can be really important. All of these things take time and experience. It is rare to crack them all first up. So even the missteps and mistakes can be helpful as part of that learning process.

Do you write in the margins of books?

When I was younger I did, even using highlighter pens in books – maybe it was just a typical student thing. But as I’ve got older I’ve developed a real aversion to it – that’s why many of my books are full of Post-it notes instead.