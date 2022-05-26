Eleanor Catton's first novel since The Luminaries to be released next year

Fans of Eleanor Catton’s The Luminaries will have access to the Booker Prize-winning Kiwi’s next novel in early 2023.

Birnam Wood, a literary thriller set in a South Island town, will be Catton’s third novel and will be released in New Zealand on February 9. A worldwide release is set for March.

Murdo MacLeod/Supplied Eleanor Catton's third novel, Birnam Wood, will be released February 2023.

“I wanted it to be a thriller, a book of action and seduction, and surprise and possibility, a book where people make choices and mistakes that have deadly consequences, not just for themselves, but for other people, too,” Catton said.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand-shot The Luminaries adds Himesh Patel, Ewen Leslie to cast

* Adaptation of The Luminaries to shoot on West Coast and other NZ locations

* Eleanor Catton's Luminaries mini-series stars Marton Csokas



Catton’s 2013 novel The Luminaries sold 140,000 copies in New Zealand and 1.5 million copies worldwide. As well as the Booker Prize, The Luminaries won the New Zealand Book Award for Fiction, and the Canadian Governor General’s Literary Award.

The hugely successful book was later adapted for the screen by Catton and director Claire McCarthy, for a series filmed in the West Coast and Auckland. The Luminaries first aired in 2020.

Birnam Wood will be published by Te Herenga Waka University Press, and the New Zealand cover will feature artwork by award-winning designer Jon Gray.