Important reading and writing questions for Professor Rangi Matamua

Educator Hauiti Gardiner shows you how to find the Matariki star cluster during the Māori New Year, which falls in the month of Pipiri (June–July).

Professor Rangi Matamua (Tūhoe) is is a fifth generation Māori astronomer on a mission to disseminate star lore left to him by his tīpuna Te Kōkau and Rāwiri Te Kōkaua. His latest book, MATARIKI Around the World: A Cluster of Stars, a Cluster of Stories, with Miriama Kamo and Isobel Joy Te Aho-White, is out now (Scholastic NZ, RRP $34.99).

This is your third book about Matariki, what’s different about this one and who is it for?

My first book was an overview of Matariki from a Māori perspective and my understanding of Matariki, an adult’s book discussing the astronomical understanding of Matariki and how it is applied from a cultural perspective. My second book is actually a translation of the first book, so it’s in both te reo Māori and English.

This third book is a children’s book. It’s looking at Matariki narratives and stories and beliefs, not just from a Māori perspective but other islands of Polynesia and the Pacific, across Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Australia. So it’s looking at narratives from different people from around the world and how they celebrate Matariki.

Tell us a bit about traditional Māori beliefs about astronomy.

Māori believe that all activities were governed over by the astronomical bodies, so they played a significantly important role in our day-to-day lives. We followed a lunar stellar system of time, which told us when we should be undertaking different activities. What to do, when to do them. Māori astronomy is part of our cultural narrative, part of our heritage, we sing about the stars, sun and the moon, we carve them into the walls of our houses, so it was crucial to who we are as a people.

What’s something people may not know about Matariki?

The different stars in the Matariki cluster are intrinsic to different parts of the environment, so one of the things we do when we celebrate the rising of Matariki is to cook food for the different parts of the environment, to say thank you for the bounty we have received throughout the year. So there is a star for the earth, the forest, the fresh water, the salt water, for rain and winds. There are also stars that honour the dead who have passed through the year, and our hopes and wishes for the New Year.

Supplied Professor Rangi Matamua: ‘One of the things we do when we celebrate the rising of Matariki is to cook food for the different parts of the environment, to say thank you for the bounty we have received.’

What does Matariki mean to you?

Matariki is that time of the year when I think about the main principles of Matariki which is to remember those we have lost throughout the year. Number two is to celebrate who we are with feasting and festivities and coming together with family and friends. A third thing is to come together and plan for the future, the new season and our hopes and wishes for the year.

How will you be spending our first Matariki holiday?

Unfortunately, I won’t really be in holiday mode. I will be part of the national launch of the holiday at Te Papa Tongarewa the National Museum in Wellington, and then I’ll be part of a host of different events and celebrations across the country. Kia ora.