What I'm Reading: Author and illustrator Donovan Bixley

Donovan Bixley is a finalist for the 2022 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults in two categories. Draw Some Awesome is nominated for the Elsie Locke Award for non-fiction and Ki te Moe Aotearoa, written with Darryn Joseph, is up for the Wright Family Foundation Te Kura Pounamu Award.

I’m fascinated by histories, and The Bookseller of Florence​ by Ross King ​deals with old school disruptive technology – the invention of the printing press. You’d think I would have read far too many books on the Renaissance after spending the last six years completing my illustrated biography, A Portrait of Leonardo (Upstart Press, on sale June 16), but I’ve no desire to shake Italy just yet.

Still Life by Sarah Winman​ follows a group of over-the-top, but utterly believable, characters in their day-to-day, year-to-year lives between post-war London and 1970s Florence. People, pubs, art, arguments, culture and change – I simply sank into this book every night. A must-read if you’re a Florence-o-phile.

I knew nothing about the civil war in Cyprus until recently reading The Island of Missing Trees​. Author Elif Shafak​ blends fact, fiction and science seamlessly, and this book has so much honesty and emotion, and the characters are so beautifully written, that this really dark period of history feels somehow uplifting. There’s unspeakable horrors but there’s also reconciliation and repair – and in our current world, that’s a little ray of hope.

A Covid upside has been living with our baby granddaughter. She’s moved beyond eating books and is right into the board book phase. She has no idea that I make books, so it’s always a bit of a thrill when she puts aside Where’s Spot by Eric Hill​ and demands my Little Bo Peep and More.