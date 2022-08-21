The half a million words that helped give Brad Smeele some peace

Wakeboarder Brad Smeele was attempting a trick jump when everything went wrong, leaving him in a wheelchair.

In 2014 professional wakeboarder Brad Smeele had it all – a career, success, women, and a lakeside home in sunny Florida. That all changed when a water trick failed catastrophically, leaving Smeele a quadriplegic. Through writing his memoir, Owning It, Smeele made peace with his new life, writes Kelly Dennett.

Over the course of about seven years Brad Smeele tapped out 500,000 words, by gripping a lightweight stylus in his mouth and pointing it at letters on a screen.

“It was before Apple had included the swipe-to-text [feature] on their keyboards,” says Smeele. “Initially I was like a woodpecker, pecking away at the screen, doing individual letters at a time, but part of the way in they added the swipe-to-text. That probably doubled my word count per minute, and it was a lot easier on my neck as well.”

Smeele has been on bed rest for six months owing to multiple surgeries he’s had this year, but the day we chat over the phone he’s had the opportunity to sit in his wheelchair for a few hours. He’s looking forward to being able to celebrate the launch of his first book, Owning It: The Ride That Changed My Life, and has a tour and some speaking engagements later this year.

Erik Ruck/Supplied Brad Smeele meeting Rob George at the chopper that carried him from his accident in Florida in 2014.

Even after a thorough edit by publisher Allen & Unwin, Smeele’s account of his life before and after a wakeboarding accident left him a quadriplegic is close to 600 pages. By contrast, most published books are about half that, and about 80,000 words. Smeele's manuscript was the longest draft the publisher had ever seen.

“I certainly didn’t intend on writing half a million words,” says Smeele. “I think it’s more the fact I didn’t have the vision of how exactly to structure the book and what detail was needed and what wasn’t. Because of the first person, present tense angle, it was very hard to summarise. It kind of just ended up being a brain dump of my entire life story.

“The whole process, I think, was part of the healing.”

In July 2014 Smeele was living at Lake Ronix in Florida and attempting a unique trick on the wakeboard - a double backflip. But the stunt went terribly wrong when Smeele landed on a ramp, head and shoulders first.

The 27-year-old was flown to hospital where he underwent a nine-hour surgery, but Smeele quickly learned the news wasn’t good. His C4 vertebrae was shattered, and he was paralysed in all four limbs. Smeele writes candidly about oscillating between setting his sights on walking again, and contemplating suicide.

Luke Thomas/Supplied Brad Smeele performing a trick in the Southern Alps, before his accident.

Returning to New Zealand, though, Smeele found energy from conquering a series of firsts: getting back onto a boat, getting into a pool, and eventually returning to visit the US. He’s grown a large following on social media and has become a motivational speaker.

Just a year after his accident Smeele began jotting down everything that had happened, consistently writing off and on until Allen & Unwin approached him in 2018 with a book deal. They offered to hire him a ghostwriter, but Smeele, who once prided himself on being a builder, making ramps and rails for the sport he once enjoyed, chose to go it alone.

“I used to love standing back and admiring and having that sense of pride after completing a project like that,” says Smeele. “And I thought that was lost for me after my accident, until I got into this idea of writing a book. I thought, this is something I can build.”

Contract in the bag, he picked up his pace again - but deadlines came and went and Smeele was still writing.

“Once I went past 100,000 words, which was past what my contract was for, then I started communicating with [editors], ‘this has got a bit longer than I expected’”.

It wasn’t easy. You’d be forgiven for thinking reliving the aftermath of the accident would have been the hardest part, but Smeele says it was recalling his youth as an able-bodied person that was toughest.

“It was a lot of living in the past. One thing that I talk about in the book is, that’s where depression comes from. I basically forced myself into depression by writing all of that. That was a real struggle, I had to work really hard to put myself into the frame of mind that I was in, in those moments, because I’m not writing it as me now, I’m writing it as me at that time. That was a challenge… reliving all the things I’d lost, and everything I’d f..... up.

“[But] it gave the editors the full story to then be able to whittle it down into what they felt was important.”

Smeele is most excited for people to read everything that happens after the accident - that’s where the lessons are. But the first half of Smeele’s story, his life pre-accident, serves as an important backdrop for those lessons.

That life was an extraordinary one. As a professional wakeboarder Smeele appeared to have the world at his feet. He’d won world titles and was travelling the globe, surrounded by glamorous photographers, movie-makers and athletes.

While some may read his former escapades as a humble brag – at one point Smeele guessed he’d bedded 100 women – over the phone he's reflective, and speaks carefully and thoughtfully about why he included such detail. At that point in time, rightly or wrongly, those were the things that were important to him, he ventures.

He included it all, he says, because he wanted to show a life in contrast, and he felt he had the support of his editors, who he relied on to tell him if he’d gone too far.

Rebekah Parsons-King/Fairfax NZ/Stuff Brad Smeele at Auckland Spinal Unit in 2015, in recovery from the wakeboarding accident that left him a quadriplegic.

The telling of these intimacies serves as a plot device as well – from living a very adventurous, physical life, and the value he placed on that, to losing all physical ability. It’s hard to blame him then, as he writes frankly about his fears that he'd never be intimate or have a relationship again.

Sex aside, Smeele is just as forthcoming about the humiliation of it all: erections in front of physiotherapists, and toileting mishaps, shall we say, in front of an audience.

“I have moments of being nervous around [the detail],” Smeele admits. “It was something I kind of had to weigh up in my mind, how much do I want to dial this down, or censor this story. It’s a very open telling, but at the end of the day the book is called Owning It, and that’s the whole thing – I need to own the life I lived before the injury, even if I may be judged for it.”

That said, Smeele thinks people are interested in the intricacies of his current reality, too.

“One of the questions I get the most, when people aren’t afraid to ask [is], can you still have sex? What can you feel? What can you not feel? So with it being quite an open and honest book, I wanted to include that stuff. It’s part of this journey.”

Eight years on from that day on the lake, Smeele, now 35, says he’s accepted what happened, but to get there he’s learned what acceptance is.

“I’m definitely in a better place mentally,” says Smeele. “I now have a better way of processing [the lows] and understanding what’s causing it. In general, I’m in a good place.

“Life isn't easy as a quadriplegic...The struggles and the shit I have to deal with still sucks, but I’m much better equipped to deal with it. I’m at peace with a lot of it.

“I think there are loads of little nuggets of wisdom in [the book] that people can apply to their own lives, that you don't have to be in a wheelchair to [learn them].”

Owning It: The Ride That Changed My Life (Allen & Unwin) is out now. RRP: $39.99.