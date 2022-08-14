Michael Bennett: What happened to Teina devastates me to this day

Michael Bennett is a screenwriter and director whose writing chops came to prominence when he wrote an award-winning true crime book about the wrongful prosecution of Teina Pora. Now he’s making history again, with a new fiction called Better The Blood. He talks to Kelly Dennett.

It's been a few years since you published In Dark Places, how did this book come about?

The idea for Better The Blood has been bubbling away for a while, even before In Dark Places (what is it with three word titles for crime books…?). Better The Blood is set in Auckland, today. A brilliant Māori cop Hana Westerman finds an unexpected connection between previously unlinked murders when she realises that each victim is a descendant, eight generations later, of a different member of a British Army troop who brutally executed a Māori chief during the 19th land wars.

I’m a screenwriter and director by trade and inclination, and In Dark Places was the first time I tried writing prose; I adored the process. With film and television, the writer’s job is to spend months (usually years) writing things the audience will literally never read; a screenwriter’s work is Ground Zero of a movie or a TV show, it’s the alpha beta omega, but it's like a dissolving suture – it holds everything together but its job is ultimately to disappear. With a book, it’s all about the power of the written word to evoke potent images in the reader’s mind, to move, to terrify, to transcend.

Having written In Dark Places for a very specific set of reasons and learning that I loved writing prose so much, I couldn’t wait to turn the idea for Better The Blood as my first fiction novel. Between our Covid lockdowns, as soon as we were allowed back on planes I flew to a wee shack on a wild Hokitika beach and wrote the first draft manuscript. I’d write all day; collect driftwood as the sun went down; my mate John would turn up from Greymouth, and we’d cook fish on a driftwood fire and drink cheap whisky and solve the problems of the world (and occasionally some of our own). I was a bit bummed out when I finished the draft. That was a special time.

I had the huge good fortune that my friend Craig Sisterson (founder of the Ngaio Marsh Awards and all-round superhero for crime writing in Aotearoa) got that first draft in front of legendary crime editor Katherine Armstrong of Simon & Schuster UK – her immediate and intense reaction to the draft, typos and all, was humbling and breathtaking.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Michael Bennett, left, and investigator Tim McKinnel.

How did your experience with the Teina Pora case inform your fiction writing?

I inherited a passion for social justice from my mum and dad. My life changed forever when private investigator Tim McKinnel showed me, for the first time, the crappy decayed old VHS police interviews of Teina Pora being interrogated for five days without a lawyer present, a questioning that resulted in an innocent young Māori man with a brain injury being imprisoned for 21 years.

What happens on those tapes is devastating, brutal, awful. And for me watching that terrible footage became a moment of tectonic shift; I had skills I’d worked hard to hone through a decade or so of being a full-time writer and filmmaker, and now here was something huge and important and urgent that maybe I could use those skills for; to try and help get justice for this young guy.

I made a documentary about Teina’s story, I co-wrote and directed a dramatic feature, and I wrote In Dark Places, a non-fiction novel. Looking back on all three works, there’s fire and anger bubbling just beneath the surface - what happened to Teina devastates me to this day and I wasn’t about to hide that in the telling of his story. That passion gave me energy and urgency and motivation in the creation of the work.

There is absolutely a direct shining line between telling Teina’s real-life story, and the writing of Better The Blood. Writing In Dark Places was about unpeeling and laying bare the real and awful and ongoing issues with the justice system’s treatment of Māori, as exemplified and made tangible in the tragedy of Teina Pora; with Better The Blood, I could use fictional thriller storytelling to explore equally urgent and difficult issues that I believe we should be talking about.

Abigail Dougherty Teina Pora's legal team, Lawyer Jonathan Krebs and Investigator Tim McKinnel, speak to media outside Auckland High Court after it was agreed that Pora would receive an extra $988,000 in compensation.

Better the Blood is in development for a TV series, and the rights to the book have been snapped up in several countries. Have you hit the big time?

The first words of Better The Blood are not mine. They are the celebrated whakatauki - Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua - I walk backwards into the future with my eyes fixed on my past. To move forwards we must see, clear-eyed and unblinking, exactly how we got where we are now.

We had nine translations confirmed before the book went on sale anywhere on earth, and that is something I struggle to get my head around. This novel has been described as ‘the first crime thriller about a Māori detective, written by a Māori author’ and I think (+ hope) that the interest in the book here and internationally reflects that this is a time when the voices of indigenous storytellers are being not only heard but actively sought – this is a time when that sense of the need to understand and deal with our past in order to ever truly move forward is being heeded. I’m blown away and humbled that the book seems to have maybe hit some kind of zeitgeisty chord here and overseas.

The big time? Hmmmm, please define! I spent a couple of weeks visiting agents in Melrose and Beverly Hills a few years back. It got real clear real fast that the big time in their terms requires telling other peoples’ stories, requires living in other peoples’ countries, and getting paid really, really well for it. I get paid fine as it is, all me and my family needs; we live in the best country on earth; I only tell stories I create and that I passionately believe in. I think that’s the definition of hitting the big time right there. I’m not at all interested in hitting someone else’s idea of the big time!

Supplied Better The Blood, by Michael Bennett.

Reading anything interesting right now?

Oh Lord, I’m not reading anything at the minute. A couple of weeks ago, a day after the UK launch of Better The Blood, I realised I was in the middle of a fast-unfolding medical misadventure; I had to have emergency invasive eye surgery to reattach a detached retina. Lesson learned – if you see “floaters” in your eye, go to A&E immediately, no excuses, just go, you do NOT want to go through the alternative, trust me. One huge bummer (among many!) is that the funky retina was on my good eye.

So now I’m 40% vision on my good side, and the normal 30% vision on my habitually munted eye. Which is a long way of saying, I’m not reading anything right now; I’m sitting in darkened rooms listening to crime podcasts, and I’ve heard some doozies – the updates (now that the long-awaited trial has happened) to Teacher’s Pet - Hedley Thomas's impeccable investigation of perversity and murder on Sydney’s North Shore in the 1980s (I so want to adapt this for a 6-part TV series if anyone is listening!)

Sweet Bobby – the most mind-bending, inexplicable, sociopathic catfishing story imaginable, told from the victim's perspective, much of the time in her words. Her vivaciousness and intelligence makes the brutalness of the crime against her even more excruciating and heartbreaking.

I did manage to finish one cool book before my body started betraying me - Winter Counts, a crime thriller by David Heska Wanbli Weiden​, that explores indigenous themes and characters with real echoes and resonances for us in Aotearoa.

