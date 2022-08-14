What I'm Reading: Unity Books co-owner Tilly Lloyd

Tilly Lloyd is the retired manager and co-owner (with Jo and Lawrie McColl) of Unity Books Wellington, splitting her bookaholic and permaculture pursuits mainly between Paekākāriki and the city. Unity Books Wellington was awarded the 2022 Nielsen BookData Bookshop of the Year.

When publishers’ proofs are slower to arrive, a bookseller like me will default to the oldest working iPad in the southern hemisphere and read some forthcoming titles in the Kobo eBook editions - so I’m presently immersed in Jhumpa Lahiri’s​ Translating Myself And Others​ - translation riffs from when Lahiri lived in Rome.

The real thing (the ownable paper book) releases here in spring and appreciators of Lahiri’s essays will find much to like. The writing is luminous and stretchy, and chimes perfectly with Paekākārikian David Groves’​ recent witty translation novel Intelligible Cities​ (published on the 50th anniversary of Italo Calvino’s​ Invisible Cities​ and borrowing its dialogue form).

There are three other standouts in books that have arrived. The first is After Sappho​ by Selby Wynn Schwartz​. We are still in the longlist days for the Booker Prize 2022, but I would be very happy to see this clever work win it in October.

The second is a debut novel that released around Easter but which I’ve just discovered: Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus​ – a laugh-out-loud story of an indomitable scientist who needs her own lab. “It's the world versus Elizabeth Zott, and I had no trouble choosing a side,” said Maggie Shipstead​, author of Great Circle​ - and I wouldn’t argue with that.

But the absolute best is Kate Camp’s memoir You Probably Think This Song is About You. The memory and essay pieces are discriminating and droll. Killer tone. Get now.