What novelist Chloe Lane is reading

Novelist Chloe Lane is publishing her second novel, Arms & Legs this month.

Christchurch writer Chloe Lane is publishing her second novel, Arms & Legs (Te Herenga Waka University Press, RRP $30) this month, following her first, The Swimmers.

I just finished reading Alain Robbe-Grillet’s​ 1950s novel The Voyeur​. It’s a short and slippery murder mystery.

The narrator is obsessive, particular and unreliable – he also might be the killer. As he remembers the day’s events in increasing detail, Robbe-Grillet creates an incredible layering effect. It’s a strange, sometimes disorienting, but also satisfyingly tense read.

READ MORE:

* Word festival co-director Rachael King resigns to spend more time writing

* What I'm reading: Chloe Lane

* Short Story Competition: What to do when fact and fiction collide



I’ve been running a monthly art writing workshop at The Physics Room in Ōtautahi. We’ve been reading some of my favourite art writers like Peter Schjeldahl​ and Amy Sillman​, while also exploring more formally innovative writing from the likes of Donald Barthelme​ and Garielle Lutz​.

One artist brought in a text they had written for an upcoming exhibition – it took the form of a list. This inspired me to revisit Eliot Weinberger’s​ brilliant essay collections An Elemental Thing​ and Works On Paper.​ Facts, but make them poetic and moving.

Padgett Powell’s The Interrogative Mood​, a novel written entirely in questions, felt like the logical next step. I loved returning to this book. Powell is one of the funniest writers alive on the planet. He can also write a story or an essay straight, but don’t be turned off by the experimental elements – he’ll break your heart with those ones too.

The two books I’m most excited about reading next are Magda Szabó’s​ The Door​–a spooky domestic tale of sorts–and Sarah Jane Barnett’s​ Notes on Womanhood​, which unsurprisingly is getting rave reviews.