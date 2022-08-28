What novelist Chloe Lane is reading
Christchurch writer Chloe Lane is publishing her second novel, Arms & Legs (Te Herenga Waka University Press, RRP $30) this month, following her first, The Swimmers.
I just finished reading Alain Robbe-Grillet’s 1950s novel The Voyeur. It’s a short and slippery murder mystery.
The narrator is obsessive, particular and unreliable – he also might be the killer. As he remembers the day’s events in increasing detail, Robbe-Grillet creates an incredible layering effect. It’s a strange, sometimes disorienting, but also satisfyingly tense read.
I’ve been running a monthly art writing workshop at The Physics Room in Ōtautahi. We’ve been reading some of my favourite art writers like Peter Schjeldahl and Amy Sillman, while also exploring more formally innovative writing from the likes of Donald Barthelme and Garielle Lutz.
One artist brought in a text they had written for an upcoming exhibition – it took the form of a list. This inspired me to revisit Eliot Weinberger’s brilliant essay collections An Elemental Thing and Works On Paper. Facts, but make them poetic and moving.
Padgett Powell’s The Interrogative Mood, a novel written entirely in questions, felt like the logical next step. I loved returning to this book. Powell is one of the funniest writers alive on the planet. He can also write a story or an essay straight, but don’t be turned off by the experimental elements – he’ll break your heart with those ones too.
The two books I’m most excited about reading next are Magda Szabó’s The Door–a spooky domestic tale of sorts–and Sarah Jane Barnett’s Notes on Womanhood, which unsurprisingly is getting rave reviews.