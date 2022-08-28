Crime writing queen Val McDermid: 'People say I should write an autobiography, but I’m not interested in navel-gazing'

Scottish crime queen Val McDermid is looking forward to returning to Aotearoa as a visiting professor, and finding solid ground in tumultuous times. Craig Sisterson reports.

This time, it was intentional. For almost 40 years Val McDermid, an undisputed Queen of Crime, had gone into each novel knowing she’d kill. But she hasn’t always known she was writing a series, even though she’s written five notable ones since her 1987 debut.

Allie Burns, the heroine of McDermid’s captivating new series launched last year with 1979, a number one UK bestseller that also made several ‘best of the year’ lists, was different.

“The last two series were accidental,” says McDermid, referring to her groundbreaking novels starring psychologist Tony Hill and senior detective Carol Jordan, which began in 1995, and her popular series starring cold case detective Karen Pirie, who first appeared in 2003.

READ MORE:

* Another spin of the wheel for the CSI franchise with Vegas-based show

* Silver Fern Sam Winders gets her second wind

* House Rules: High Stakes' oldest contestant says age no bar to success



“With Tony and Carol, I wrote The Mermaids Singing as a standalone, and as I wrote through the book I thought ‘these people have more stories to tell’,” she says. “Karen Pirie was a relatively minor character in The Distant Echo, but then a few years later I thought I had a great idea for a standalone. I needed a cold case detective in Fife, then thought ‘I’ve already got one, I’ll just recycle Karen Pirie and give more weight to her character!’ So, it was a no-brainer.”

McDermid sits at a picnic table on the lawn of the historic Old Swan Hotel in Yorkshire, a few weeks ahead of continuing her visiting professorship at Otago University. Three months a year for three years was the plan, until Covid intervened after her successful first stint in late 2019.

“We had a great time and felt very welcomed,” says McDermid, whose wife Jo Sharp was recently appointed Geographer Royal for Scotland. “Even in a short space of time, we made real friendships. That’s something we look forward to, going back, because that was really fun.”

McDermid has a full slate before touching down in Aotearoa.

She’s at the Old Swan to helm her ‘New Blood’ panel showcasing brilliant new authors (which this year include filmmaker Michael Bennett and his debut Better The Blood), and run the quiz with Mark Billingham, as part of the renowned Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival​ she helped establish in 2003. Further book festivals, gigs at Edinburgh Fringe with her band Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers, and the launch of her second Allie Burns novel, 1989, follow. McDermid will already be in New Zealand when Karen Pirie premieres on ITV in September.

HULU Candy is a true crime drama based on events in Texas in 1980.

Meanwhile, her new Allie Burns novels were sparked by the pandemic, she confesses.

“I’d had this idea of writing a sequence of novels covering the time period of my writing life, partly as a way of getting out of writing a memoir,” says McDermid with a laugh. “Various people say I should write an autobiography, but I’m not interested in navel-gazing for the couple of years it would take to do it. I’ve got other stories to tell.”

Moreover, if you’re going to be candid in a memoir you either end up hurting a lot of people, or waiting for them to die, she says. Neither a good thing. So, McDermid decided the best way to use all her life experience was to write a fictional series spanning the same time period.

“This time I definitely sat down with a series in mind. I’d just finished Still Life [her latest Karen Pirie] at the beginning of lockdown. I like to set my books in the here and now, with recognisable events, politics, people you can map onto the time period. But every day, things were changing. We had no idea of the future, of the vaccine. No idea how many people would die, if this would be the plague that would see us off. It was very scary and unpredictable. I thought I can’t write against that, I need to stand somewhere there’s solid ground.”

With the present in flux, McDermid turned to the past; the world’s and her own.

Working back from 2019, “the last year of normal life”, McDermid began with 1979, a thrilling tale where Burns is a young Glasgow reporter keen to make her mark in a misogynistic newsroom, so leaps at the chance to help a colleague with a story linking powerful businessmen to criminal activity. Meanwhile, she may have uncovered a homegrown terrorist threat.

While it’s easy to see echoes of McDermid’s early days as a pioneering journo, battling prejudice on multiple fronts, McDermid says Burns isn’t her avatar.

“Although Allie’s where I was in 1979, as a journalist on a tabloid newspaper in Glasgow, she’s not me. She’s got a lot of my anecdotage, but in 1979 for the first time in my adult life I was young, free and single, and had a pocketful of money. I was having a lot more fun than Allie Burns gets to have, let me tell you!”

The new novel leaps ahead a decade: Burns is now living with her girlfriend Rona in Manchester, heading up northern news for an influential tabloid whose owner is battling Rupert Murdoch for industry domination. Lockerbie. The AIDS crisis. The waning years of Thatcher and the Iron Curtain. Throw in a murder and wartime secrets and lies. 1989 is riveting.

And while McDermid may have been searching for solid ground, going back in time rather than writing contemporary tales set during Covid, her new series is full of tumultuous times.

“There was a lot to work with,” she says, deadpan. Coupled with library research, McDermid revisited her own old notes from the stories she was writing as a journalist in the late 1980s. Along with interviewing “everyone from Prince Charles to Jimmy Saville” during her career, during 1989 McDermid covered the Lockerbie memorial, an M1 plane crash, then the Hillsborough tragedy, where police and some media wrongly blamed football fans for 96 deaths.

“It was a time full of grief,” she recalls.

On and off the page, McDermid doesn’t shy away from big issues, or the humanity behind the headlines. Whether she’s speaking up for trans rights or Scottish independence, or walking away last year from Raith Rovers FC (the football team her father was a long-time scout for, and she sponsored for years in his honour), after the club controversially signed a striker a Scottish court had found was a rapist, McDermid is thoughtful, eloquent, and willing to put herself on the line.

Liam McIlvanney has said McDermid’s “wit, honesty, and sympathy” make her a natural teacher. Combined with her vast crime writing knowledge, “formidable intellect”, and being a “wise and generous mentor”, she was a perfect fit for the visiting professor role at Otago.

McDermid is looking forward to getting back to Dunedin, which reminds her in many ways of Edinburgh. Though with a few quirks that confused her and Sharp when they lived there in 2019.

“Being in Dunedin is like living in a tangent to Edinburgh,” she says. “Because the streets have got the same names, but they’re in a different relationship to each other. There’s that surreal sense of walking down Albany St into Great King St and going ‘no, that’s not how it should be’. So there’s this sense of dislocation but also connectivity, that sense of Scottishness.”

Last time, McDermid enjoyed things like mentoring students, revisiting the Royal Albatrosses on the Otago Peninsula, and cheese scones at a Musselburgh café. This time she and Sharp are excited about Dunedin and seeing more of Aotearoa.

“We’re doing a crime writers tour with Michael Robotham and Josh Pomare that takes in the North and South Islands. Michael and I are looking forward to presenting the Ngaio Marsh Awards and having a good night with New Zealand crime writers in Christchurch. I want to see more of the country, spend more time with people we got to know last time, and go back to Oamaru for a pizza.”

1989 by Val McDermid (Little, Brown, $35.99) is out now. McDermid is touring with Michael Robotham and JP Pomare in September, with public events including Wellington (Sunday 11), Whanganui (Monday 12), Palmerston North (Tuesday 13), Christchurch (Thursday 15), and Dunedin (Sunday 18).