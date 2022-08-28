Important reading and writing questions for Noelle McCarthy

Noelle McCarthy discusses her new memoir Grand: Becoming my mother’s daughter, with Emma Espiner, at the final day of the Auckland Writer’s Festival, today.

Your memoir canvases mother/daughter relationships, drinking, birth, and loss - how do you decide, as a writer, what to keep private and what to bare?

I made a deal with myself that I would write whatever I wanted while I was working on the manuscript of Grand and then, if I changed my mind about anything closer to the book going to the printers, I could take it out. Separating the writing from the publication- and the reception- of the book was useful, it was freeing. And in the end, I didn’t end up leaving much out.

I don’t think I was that nervous about publication, I was more concerned with showing it to my family, which happened at an earlier stage. Once they were happy, I felt OK.

Name a book that changed your life or you can't stop reading.

I read Bram Stoker’s​ Dracula​ when I was 14, and I think I’ve probably read it every year since then. It’s very comforting now, in its familiarity. It still gives me that delicious sensation that you sometimes get as a reader, if you’re lucky, that this book is just for me. As a teenager it was thrilling, and transgressive and sexy, and now, in my 40s, I still find myself thinking about it, imagining characters and scenes from it, a lot. It’s become a kind of lens - admittedly a fruity, gothic kind of lens - through which I see the world.

Tell us how you write.

I mix my writing with other work, so when I was writing Grand for example, we were also producing and recording Tell Me About It, a podcast about feminism and journalism I made with Stuff reporters Kirsty Johnston and Michelle Duff. (Available wherever you get your podcasts, look it up!) Some weeks, I’d have three days just for writing, which was totally luxurious. Those days, I’d be at the desk in the morning after dropping off my daughter to her daycare and having a quick run. I can go until dinner usually, with a few breaks, once I sit down.

I don’t usually write at night, it’s too stimulating, but when I was in the thick of it with Grand, I’d lie down and suddenly have all of these thoughts, so I’d write things in the dark on my notes app. I had to start leaving a pen and paper on the table, the light from my phone drove my husband mad.

What are you reading right now?

William Goldman’s Adventures in the Screen Trade​, which is very funny, about writing and Hollywood, and human nature in general, and Kate Camp’s memoir You Probably Think This Song is About You​ - so brilliant, and searing, and hilarious and shocking and raw.

Best writing tip?

My husband’s - “Just get on with it.”