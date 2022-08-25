The rise of #BookTok: How Kiwi author Chloe Gong conquered TikTok and the publishing world

Author Chloe Gong, in New York, where is currently a student.

In early 2020, 23-year-old Chloe Gong was flying home from the US where she was studying, to her family on Auckland’s North Shore. She was seeking the familiar while the world faced the unknown as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

She downloaded TikTok to watch her friends’ dances and share their interests.

Supplied Gong was born in Shanghai but grew up in Auckland.

By December 2021, she had appeared on the New York Times’ bestselling list twice, thanks to her 1920s Shanghai-set, Romeo + Juliet-inspired young adult romance series, These Violent Delights and Our Violent Ends.

“When I first started writing, #BookTok wasn’t a thing,” she told Stuff. “Now, it has influenced bookstores worldwide.”

Amid the early waves of the pandemic, Gong, a former Rangitoto College student, went from casual TikTok user (posting memes and suggesting her favourite reads), to wildly successful influencer.

Gong wrote her duo of bestsellers pre-pandemic, and joined TikTok for the sense of community, not to plug her books: “When I started out, it was genuine – I didn’t go into it with a marketing style.”

She now has more than 180,000 followers.

Sacha Beguely, marketing manager for Hachette New Zealand, Gong’s local publisher, says #BookTok “was something we saw globally start to rise in 2020 with the lockdowns. In NZ, it took off at the end of 2021.”

Beguely says instant connection is part of the appeal: “Readers are able to connect directly with their favourite authors. When Chloe posts she is circumventing traditional media, and she can get that quick response. It's really driven by the readers”

Whether it’s new young adult fiction or authors who have seen tenfold increases in decades-old books, or bookstores and publishers whose publicity tries to capture the app’s aesthetic, the #BookTok hashtag has become ground zero for the publishing industry.

#BookTok clocks up billions of views on the app, boosts teenagers to millions of book sales, and has changed the look of bookstores and libraries worldwide – it’s a phenomenon that has completely disrupted the publishing industry.

Dan Slevin, Chief Executive at Booksellers NZ, said: "I was travelling through the top half of the North Island a couple of weeks ago and quite a few of our members have featured BookTok zones and commented to me that they were seeing an increase in younger visitors to their stores as a result of the BookTok phenomenon."

TikTok already shapes the mainstream in unexpected and unpredictable ways: who among us would have bet that a Ratatouille musical or sea shanties would dominate the cultural conversation?

Many users, including Gong, credit BookTok with keeping them comforted and in communication through various lockdowns and pandemic challenges: “All the bookstores were also closed and traditional publishers didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Romance performs particularly strongly on #BookTok. Users post videos of themselves crying to Madeline Miller’s 2012 novel The Song of Achilles, or share heartbreak memes relating to Colleen Hoover’s It Ends with Us (both feature predominantly on #BookTok displays).

Hachette’s catalogue of #BookTok titles belong to the young adult romance genre too.

“I think they're books that make you feel good,” Begeuly explained. “We’ve all had a rough couple of years and they’re books that makes you feel good, they're books that speak. Everyone likes love!”

After two years in the limelight, Gong’s relationship with TikTok has changed: “It’s changed how I perceive the platform. It gets overwhelming – you become an entity, almost.”

“I wanted readers to be welcomed into that world. It was really nice at the beginning. But it’s the internet, the bigger you get, the more unwelcome forces that there are.”

The algorithm extends its hand into Gong’s own reading and writing habits too: “The books that are on my radar are the ones I see while I’m scrolling.”

Gong’s next novella, Foul Lady Fortune, a spinoff series from These Violent Delights and Our Violent Ends, is released in September.

#BookTok is champing at the bit with anticipation for its release, sure to send it soaring up the bestseller lists like Gong’s first two novels.

Looking back on her last three years in the world of #BookTok, Gong credits the community with helping her reach number one.

“When I reached the bestselling list, I was shocked. I obviously had hopes but... it’s just not something I did.”

“It was the readers”.