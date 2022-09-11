What spy novelist Darin Dance is reading

Writer Darin Dance: ‘NZ has a depth of talent when it comes to crime writing’.

Darin Dance’s latest book, Whiskey Lima Golf, is a spy novel set in Wellington. It’s available from September 16 from bachdoctorpress.com and in good bookstores.

Crime fiction has become a fascinating genre over the last decade as it grows beyond the old strict limitations of the past. With local authors being championed by Craig Sisterson​, the Ngaio Marsh awards and #yeahnoir.

The crime anthology edited by Craig, Dark Deeds Down Under​, showcases the depth of talent both in Aotearoa/New Zealand and across the ditch.

I found Charlotte Philby’s The Most Difficult Thing​, ingenious with its play on perceptions of reality, reminding me of J.P. Pomare’s Call Me Evie​ at times. And yes she is the granddaughter of the infamous Kim Philby, the ‘third’ man in the Cambridge spy ring​.

Something is Rotten, Adam Sarafis​, was very entertaining and I loved racing around some of my old haunts in Auckland with the characters. Can’t wait for more action from Sam Hallberg.

But it has been Mick Herron’s Jackson Lamb​ series that has taken all my attention, and I’m not sure how I missed it when the books first came out. A more modern take on the espionage genre with many fantastic characters like River Cartwright, the grandson of an old Cold War warrior David Cartwright, some of whose decisions are still reverberating in today’s world.

The first book, Slow Horses, has just been released as a TV series with Gary Oldman playing the notorious Jackson Lamb who looks after a bunch of dysfunctional MI-5 rejects. But as he keeps telling the bosses at Regent Park, ‘hands off, they are MY rejects’.

I’ve devoured the first four books and have the next four to look forward to after the dust has settled from launching my own espionage thriller, Whiskey Lima Golf.

Set in Wellington, Tom Yelich, after being medically discharged from the army, is back home recovering from his physical and mental injuries when he stumbles across a CIA black op’s agent’s clandestine meeting.

With the help of a diverse collection of old and new friends, Tom races against time to stop a major international incident from playing out on the streets of his home town.