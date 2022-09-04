Important reading and writing questions for ex politician and memoir writer Chris Finlayson

Chris Finlayson's memoir Yes, Minister is on sale now.

Chris Finlayson is a former National MP and lawyer, whose memoir, Yes, Minister: An insider’s account of the John Key years, (Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP$36.99.) is out now. The book chronicles Finalyson’s time as a senior member of Key’s cabinet, including as Attorney-General.

You've said you're a private person who finds public life somewhat difficult - why, then, a book? And how did you decide what to include?

History is mostly written by left-wing historians which means that centre right achievements are always airbrushed out of history. I therefore felt an obligation to record the work of the Key Administration from the point of view of an insider.

Any favourite political biographies or autobiographies you've loved?

I really enjoyed Stephen Ambrose’s three volume biography of Richard Nixon. Also David McCullough’s biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams were outstanding.

READ MORE:

* How I write: Niki Bezzant on favourite reads and book club faves

* The biographies I'll be buying with Auntie Erica's voucher

* How I write: Sue Kedgley is inspired by authors who write in a direct, compelling, heartfelt way



How, where and when did you write?

There was no particular time of the day or night when I wrote. I tried to think about what I wanted to say in a particular chapter and then get my thoughts down immediately. Once the draft was returned to me from my excellent assistants, I then began the process of editing.

Supplied Yes, Minister chronicles Chris Finlayson's time in the Key cabinet, including as Attorney-General.

What was the most challenging part?

Avoiding defaming people.

Whose political story would you be most interested in reading?

I am saddened by the death a few days ago of Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the most influential people in the history of the 20th Century. I would very much like to read his biography.

Did you get any advice about writing that resonated?

No.