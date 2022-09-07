How I write: Tina Matthews writes for herself, not for children

Tina Matthews’ children’s book Out of the Egg was awarded the Best First Book Award in the 2008 NZ Post Children’s Book Awards and listed in the CBCA Notable Australian Children’s Books in 2008. The book, about a hen, a seed, a little red chick and a great green whispery tree, has already been published in French and Hebrew and now it is coming to two Pacific languages, te reo Māori, and Samoan!

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read and why?

The Carrot Seed by Ruth Krauss and Crockett Johnson because it is so simple, so funny, so true to families and so connected to a happy childhood where I was read to a lot. And the dad smokes a pipe which is good to talk to kids about.

Where are you happiest with a book in your hand?

Bed is good. In the sun is lovely too.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

All the Tintin books. Images and phrases from them come into my head daily.

Can you share a piece of good advice you've received about writing?

Don’t write for children, write for yourself. Many of my favorite authors didn’t have kids - Herge, Maurice Sendak, Ruth Krauss , Crockett Johnson, Margaret Wise Brown, Tove Jansson, Raymond Briggs - but their books are loved by children and adults alike.

What advice do you give to writers starting out?

I don't really, I just try to be encouraging. It’s good to try and make a book. Some won’t work, most won’t get published, those that do maybe shouldn’t have been, some will be smash hits. But hopefully, even if they’re not published, they are a good record of what you were thinking and what you cared about. Your family and friends and even strangers might enjoy them too.

What kind of books do you like to read for enjoyment?

I like graphic novels and will draw one someday. Mainly I read what my friend Sally recommends to me. She has a library in her head.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

I’ve never read most of the Narnia books. Nor the Harry Potter books but I’ll get round to it one day. Maybe in the bath.