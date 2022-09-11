Important reading and writing questions for Peninsula novelist Sharron Came

Sharron Came, author of Peninsula, has written her first novel about rural communities in Northland.

Sharron Came launches her debut novel Peninsula this month. Came last year won The Adam Foundation Prize in Creative Writing, with judges describing Peninsula as “a compassionate exploration of the inner and outer lives of people in a rural farming community over decades of change”.

In Peninsula you've written about the lives of an 'ordinary rural Northland community' - when did this story first come to you?

I grew up in rural Northland and some of my extended family remain so I’ve maintained a connection with the region. Generally, I’m drawn to the mountains but when I got into trail running, it was something I could do when visiting up north.

The idea of writing about the lives of an ordinary rural Northland community percolated in the back of my mind when I ran up there. Running is a great way to get a feel for a place, you notice every small change. It also creates space to generate ideas and, importantly it's accompanied by a burst of endorphins that makes you think you should act on them.

READ MORE:

* Important reading and writing questions for Whiti Hereaka

* How I write: Mary-anne Scott likes to write in the morning when there are no distractions

* The real survivor: Matt Chisholm on overcoming his demons



I sketched out a plan as part of my application to do the MA Writing for the Page at [Victoria University’s International Institute of Modern Letters] here in Wellington. I really like the linked story as novel form. Tim Winton’s The Crossing was an inspiration, the way he captures a community both the characters and their connection to each other and the landscape. I was mindful I’d be juggling my day job with writing and holding a novel sized narrative in my head felt daunting. Linked stories would allow me to proceed story by story, kind of break things down.

When I recovered from the shock of getting into the MA programme I was like, this is an opportunity I’m incredibly lucky to have. I drafted the first half of my manuscript in time for my first workshop. I got lots of great feedback which I put to one side while I wrote the back half. After my second workshop I got stuck into revising. There was a plenty of revision. Writers have much in common with endurance athletes. It all came together in the end.

Tell us about your rural life.

I grew up on a small dairy farm in a farming district. Most people I knew where either dairy, or sheep and beef. The experience is indelible, it stays with you. I’ve lived away for more years than I stayed so I also have an outsider’s perspective both on how the place has changed and what’s interesting to an outsider. And baggage which I reframed as ‘bag of tricks’ - memories, impressions and a collection of real and imagined anecdotes I was able to draw upon, weave together and embellish.

I’m relatively new to writing fiction. It made sense to start with the familiar. Committing to an MA was about giving myself permission to share my love of the outdoors through words. When you get older you get more reflective, to view the places where you started out in a more appreciative light, bordering on the nostalgic probably.

How did you fit in writing?

I had a flexible working arrangement thanks to a supportive employer. I was able to juggle my day job with writing. My social life was delivered straight to the southern landfill. I refrained from checking the mountain forecast and the snow reports. I maintained my trail running habit in scaled back form.

I was really lucky, 2021 with its lock-downs was the year of the hermit. My workmates, who are mostly based in Auckland and Hamilton endured an extended involuntary lockdown. Mine was voluntary. Also, I took a minimalist approach to family obligations. My diet owed much to the three c’s - carrots, cheese toasties and caffeine.

The MA came with deadlines. I wasn’t alone. My writing companions were sweating over their manuscripts too. My workshop group, nickname ‘Leopards’ provided camaraderie, trust and support which made a huge difference as did the supervision and teaching. The challenge now I’m back full-time jobbing is to keep up the writing fitness without externally imposed deadlines. When the next idea shows up I wanna be ready to run with it.

What are you reading right now?

I just finished Kōhine by Colleen Maria Lenihan. I loved the subtle, luminous depiction of displacement and loss. The best collection of linked stories I’ve read in a very long time. It made me want to take a trip to the Hokianga.

Jon McGregor’s This Isn’t the Sort of Thing That Happens to Someone Like You is funny and crafted with precision. Sounds like I’m describing a swiss army knife. What I mean is he has amazing craft. I’m re-reading Girls High by Barbara Anderson because she’s funny and original and she didn’t really get her writing groove on until she was in her sixties. She’s my role model.

I also sleep with The Living Mountain by Nan Shepherd. Everyone who loves hills needs this masterpiece.