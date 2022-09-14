How I write: Brenda James finds it’s more the learnings than the plot

Brenda James is a leadership and career development specialist with 20 years’ experience in recruitment, coaching and HR. In her new book, Believe: How new leaders step up and into their full potential, she shares her learnings and teaches how to tangibly develop the essential personal skill of self-belief and use it in the workforce, and in our own lives.

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

Paulo Coelho writes such beautiful life lessons into his novels. I read The Alchemist in 2001 and it has stuck with me since. Why? Because it tells a beautiful story that teaches so much wisdom. From learning to listen to our hearts to noticing and reading signs that are put in front of us as we travel along our life’s path; encouraging the reader to recognise opportunities and follow their dreams.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

My first instinct if I’m blocked is to write whatever is sitting in my mind right now and clear it, because often I’m blocked because I’m distracted by something, even if that something is self-doubt. This writing habit comes from Julia Cameron in her book, The Artist’s Way, in what she calls her morning pages.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

The Big Leap by Gay Hendricks has an incredible way of explaining things. It is an insightful yet easy to understand book and helped me to see ways I was holding myself back.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, another story with powerful learnings the whole way.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

Paulo Coelho, Brené Brown, Patrick Lencioni, Julia Cameron, Louise Hay – all amazing story tellers with huge talent.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

Funny – the clearest memories of reading as a teen for me are Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five books. I loved reading about their adventures - and the food in their picnics. It was described with such detail I could almost taste it. I wanted to be George, the tomboy character who had a dog.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Yes, Eckhart Tolle, A New Earth. It was the perfect book for me at the time and resonated so wonderfully, that I went back to the start and read some of the main points again.

What is more important, a great plot or great characters?

I think both can stick in my mind as a poignant memory. But, if I look at what ultimately stands out for me, it’s more the learnings than the plot.

What's your writing routine?

My best book writing comes from blocking out a whole day because it gives me time to download from my mind, then go back and check and edit. I also have time to research if I need more evidence for a point I’m making. If I’m writing a blog or article, early in the morning is best, before the day’s events have time to cloud or distract my thinking.

And where do you write?

Usually, I put a portable desk up in our lounge and write there. It is somewhere different to my busy office; a big open space where I face out to the yard and have nature in front of me.