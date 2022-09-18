What author Bede Scott is reading

Bede Scott is the author of the novel Too Far From Antibes, (Penguin Random House, 2022) a ‘retro’ thriller set in Saigon during the early 1950s. Scott lives in Singapore, where he is an associate professor in the School of Humanities at Nanyang Technological University.

At the moment, I’m reading a book called The Shape of the Ruins​ by Juan Gabriel Vásquez​.

Strictly speaking, it’s a work of fiction; but it’s not always easy to distinguish between the real and the imaginary. It tells the story of a young Colombian novelist, with the same name and biography as the author, who becomes caught up in the various conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of two left-wing politicians: Rafael Uribe Uribe, who was killed in Bogotá in 1914, and Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, who was shot dead in the same city 34 years later.

It’s an intriguing novel – one that explores the relationship between historical knowledge and conspiratorial possibility, and forces us to question where the boundary between these two categories ultimately lies.

I’ve also just finished reading Thelonious Monk: The Life and Times of an American Original​ by Robin D.G. Kelley​. Here, Kelley offers us a sympathetic and insightful portrait of the great man, along with a fascinating account of his ‘times’ – from the birth of bebop in Harlem to the East Village jazz scene of the late 1950s and beyond.

Finally, one of my favourite books of recent years is Soji Shimada’s​ The Tokyo Zodiac Murders​, in which two amateur detectives attempt to solve a series of historical killings. The novel belongs to a subgenre known in Japanese as shin honkaku (or ‘new orthodox’), which revives the puzzle stories and locked-room mysteries of the 1920s.

The narrative relies quite heavily on inductive reasoning and forensic science, but at the same time, in this particular case, there is also a large dose of the uncanny and the esoteric. At the end of the novel, we are given the opportunity to solve the mystery ourselves, but only a genius or someone with a very strange worldview will be able to do so.