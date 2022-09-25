Important book design questions for Anna Brown

Anna Brown is the supreme winner of this year’s Book Design Awards, her cover of Conversātiō - In the company of bees, was deemed this year’s most beautiful, winning both Best Book and Best Illustrated Book. Judges described it as a “ravishing blend of science, art, and book design in a volume devoted to the honeybee”.

Tell us how you got into book cover design.

I have been designing books since I left design school in 2001 and it has been my love from the beginning. When I left design school the people I admired were Sarah Maxey and Catherine Griffiths, two amazing New Zealand book designers. I was thrilled when one of my first jobs was typesetting on Rosemary McLeod’s Thrift to Fantasy book with Sarah.

Book design is a very small group of people in Aotearoa. It requires a curious and intelligent mind because you have to understand the content and the author or artist’s intent and translate it into something visual that will also be engaging for a reader.

I’m excited to see some young and culturally diverse designers coming up the ranks in this space, such as Te Kani Price​ (who was named the 2022 Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand Emerging Designer at the awards) and Aakifa Chida​, a recent graduate from AUT.

Supplied ConversÄtiÅ - In the company of bees, designed by Anna Brown, won big at the NZ Book Design Awards.

What makes the perfect book cover?

A perfect cover is an embodiment of everything that is inside the book. It has to be eye catching.

There’s that famous saying, don’t judge a book by its cover, but for most book buyers, publishers and booksellers that is the entry into the book. The thing I really enjoy about Conversātiō is that it’s a very tactile cover. You want someone to pick it up, to feel it, to open it.

The first thing I do when I pick up a book is to smell it! The cover is the entrance into the content. You can never divorce a book cover from its contents – it should be a package and the two should be in concert with each other.

Supplied The book’s interior. Says Brown, ‘We interspersed photographs with text giving each space to do their work.’

Judges described Conversātiō – In the company of bees’ cover as ‘a cabinet of wonder’. What made this book special to you?

A cabinet of wonder is a perfect metaphor for this book. The centre piece is [author] Anne’s apiscope work in the Queensland Art Gallery and it was very deliberate to put that in the centre as it is the culmination of 10 years of her work.

We interspersed photographs with text giving each space to do their work. That’s a relationship where each form uplifts the other. The cover was designed to be handled and when unfolded it shows the flight path of the bees. This book was an 18 month project in conversation with Anne and Zara.

Do you have a favourite book cover?

I don’t have a favourite, but a cover that I’ve always loved is a Russian edition of The Idiot by Fyodor Dostoevsky.​ It’s two volumes. One volume is a white cover with black typography and the other is a black cover with white typography. It’s simple, bold, elegant and powerful.