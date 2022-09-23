British author of Wolf Hall saga Dame Hilary Mantel dies at 70

Winner of the 2009 Booker Prize for fiction Hilary Mantel with her book Wolf Hall poses for photographers following the announcement in central London,2009.

Dame Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed Wolf Hall saga, has died. She was 70.

Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends, publisher HarperCollins said Friday.

Mantel is credited with reenergizing historical fiction with Wolf Hall and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.

The publisher said Mantel was “one of the greatest English novelists of this century."

READ MORE:

* Publisher shaped by outside forces in memoir to natural NZ

* Diving deep into the complicated issue of race and how to talk about it

* Language Matters: A good story is not always a true story



“Her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed," it said in a statement.

Mantel won the Booker Prize twice, for Wolf Hall in 2009 and its sequel Bring Up the Bodies in 2012. Both were adapted for the stage and television.

The final instalment, The Mirror and the Light, was published in 2020.