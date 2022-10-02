What children's book author Dawn McMillan is reading

Dawn McMillan is a children’s book author. It’s the 10th anniversary of the publication of her original book, I Need A New Bum! There is now a bilingual edition, Kia Hou Taku Tou! written with Stephanie Huriana Fong.

I’m reading two books at a time. I’m halfway through Still Life by Sarah Winman​ and loving it. And now I’ve picked up The Mirror Book by Charlotte Grimshaw​ and I’m enthralled. These two stories are so different and pose no problem to ‘double dipping.’

I enjoy reading memoirs and this year’s favourite book is A Room Made of Leaves by Kate Grenville​. The confronting memoir of Elizabeth Macarthur​, the wife of wool baron John Macarthur​, in early Sydney is a dance between what might have been true and what has been invented. I decided to believe it all.

Picture books are what I like best. I have just purchased ATUA: Māori Gods and Heroes by Gavin Bishop​. What an amazing piece of work!

Right now I am working on a new ‘Bum’ story. What started with a ‘one off’ crazy idea has grown into a series with the Red Pants Boy gathering friends, family, and new adventures. Gathering up reluctant readers too. I believe that the love of reading is caught not taught and I’ve been delighted to hear of so many children who have been ‘hooked’ into reading with these books.

Kia pai tō kotou pānuitanga!

Kia Hou Taku Tou! | I Need a New Bum! nā Dawn McMillan, nā Ross Kinnaird ngā whakaahua, nā Stephanie Huriana Fong i whakamāori, published by Oratia Media, RRP $19.99.