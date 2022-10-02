Important reading and writing questions for Alice Te Punga Somerville

Alice Te Punga Somerville (Te Āti Awa​, Taranaki) is a scholar, poet and irredentist. Her latest poetry collection, Always Italicise: How to write while colonised, (Auckland University Press) is out now (RRP $24.99).

Your book is named for its first poem, Always Italicise, in which you write that your friend was advised to italicise all the foreign words in her poems – instead you italicised English...

This anecdote... is a true story and the poet in question shared it with me maybe a decade ago. I wrote the poem pretty soon after – all of the English is marked as a ‘foreign’ language – but the whole thing really stayed with me and became an anchor for this collection.

The politics of these academic conventions (using italics to show a word is foreign, or deciding which words are or aren’t capitalised – like ‘Indigenous’) are things we talk about in my university classrooms – but there’s something particularly intrusive about advising their use in poetry. Poetry! The form that throws conventions out the window on purpose.

I am so supportive of the efforts to ‘normalise’ the use of te reo Māori in New Zealand – but I think it’s also important to ‘de-normalise’ English. Not to disavow it entirely, or to suggest that English doesn’t also have a place here (including in my mouth and fingertips) – but because we can’t reckon with the many impacts of colonialism in this place while there are so many ways it is made to feel invisible.

Tell us a bit more about its central themes – racism, colonialism, speaking and writing te reo...

The collection is quite personal – I guess it’s a version of ‘the personal is political’ and the inverse, ‘the political is personal.’ It’s about all of those themes but it’s also an acknowledgement of people who have written through, despite, around and beyond being colonised – people who have inspired me and created space for others.

These acknowledgements are scattered through the book in dedications and reference to various people and moments, but are especially found in the final section of poems that are composed to express aroha (for people who have passed away) but also to dream of possible futures. I also think – or hope – the book is more about saying ‘yes! Write! While colonised!’ rather than being overcome by it all. I love the cover actually because it makes the book feel like a manual or handbook – something to inspire action maybe!?

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Waikato University professor Tom Roa has translated Alice in Wonderland into Māori. His next project is The Hobbit. (Video first published January 10, 2021.)

Any advice for emerging Māori writers?

Oh that Māori writers are part of a vast whakapapa. There are so many more Māori writers – in the present and in the past – than you can imagine. Find or create your writing whānau – there are heaps! – and they may change over time.

Work your way through the writing in Te Ao Hou (all freely online through the National Library), rummage through second hand book shops, go to readings and launches and festivals, go bananas at the public library. Connect with artists who work in so many art forms.

And beyond Te Ao Māori – Pacific, Indigenous, Black, Asian previously colonised, etc etc. Being curious about how and what people are writing in other places can help us find fresh ways to understand the place you are now.

Also, given that 20% of the Māori community lives overseas – for the diaspora Māori writers, write for yourself and for your whānau and for Aotearoa and for the whenua and people of where you are.

We all need your words too.