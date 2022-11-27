'Fear of not finishing is a great spur': Kate De Goldi on writing

Kate De Goldi is a novelist whose latest book Eddy, Eddy is set in a post-quake Christchurch. Her latest young people’s project, Annual – a collection of essays, comics, poems, and the like – she edited with Susan Paris.

Where do you get your ideas from, and how do you know which ones have legs (and which ones don't?)

The idea for a book usually comes in increments. I know my pattern pretty well now. Something – a character, a place, a relationship – asserts itself and hangs around, sometimes for years. Over time, other characters or situations attach to the original idea, and eventually I start writing, trying out the voice of a possible story.

My most recent book (Eddy, Eddy) started with a friend taking a constipated parrot to a vet. Suddenly I had a character with a job, and within time - a long time, 10 years! - he became a 19-year-old in post-quake Christchurch juggling a portfolio of pets and humans.

READ MORE:

* Charity bringing New Zealand books to low-decile schools

* What I'm Reading: TK Roxborogh

* Epiphany leads author down the stylish path of storytelling



Name a book that changed your life.

There's no single book. Reading – wantonly and widely – formed me and made me a writer. Certain writers were important: Jane Gardam​. Elizabeth Enright​. William Mayne​. Alan Garner​. Alice Munro​. Ellen Gilchrist​. The Americans, Baby by Frank Moorhouse​ introduced me to discontinuous narrative which made me start writing. David Ballantyne's Sydney Bridge Upside Down​ was significant. Critical writing has had a big impact.

Juan Zarama Perini / Stuff Finalist of the he The best books for young New Zealand readers 2022 entertain hundreds of Wellington school children at a series of Books Alive events held at The National Library of New Zealand Te Puna Mātauranga o Aotearoa

What are some of the things that make you most productive as a writer? ie writing in the morning rather than night, having several cups of coffee, writing in silence, writing with noise.

Fear of not finishing is a great spur. So is reading. I often finish a wonderful book feeling charged, wanting to do better. I distinctly remember that response after reading Elizabeth Knox's Mortal Fire, Damien Wilkins' Max Gate​, Ursula Dubosarsky's The Red Shoe​, and A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan​. When things are going well I write in the morning. Occasionally with music.

What are you reading right now?

I'm reading a few books at once - Sweet Home, short fiction by Belfast writer Wendy Erskine​; the latest issue of Counterfutures which has essays on landlordism, penal culture, absurdist art, colonial capital in Aotearoa; and A Musical Offering by Luis Sagasti​ - an exquisite series of reflections on music. And I'm listening to Fabric; the hidden history of the material world by Victoria Finlay​ and an unusually subtle crime novel, The Complicities by Stacey D'Erasmo​.