Want to write a short story? Here's how to start

Harriet Allan is fiction publisher for Penguin Random House, a supporter of the Sunday Star-Times short story competition.

Opinion: Don’t underestimate where writing a short story might lead you. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Witi Ihimaera’s first collection of short stories, the classic Pounamu Pounamu. In his note to the new edition, he recalls his very first short story, written aged nine:

Once upon a time there was a princess who lived in a tall tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Every day she would go to the window, see a handsome prince riding by on a white horse and yell out to him, ‘Save me! Save me from this dragon!’ But because she was so ugly, the prince would go ‘Yuck’ and ride past to rescue a more beautiful princess further down the road. Day after day this would happen until the princess got so sick and tired of waiting that she went out and married the dragon.

READ MORE:

* How I write: Chris Szekely

* Sunday Star-Times short story competition boosted with more prize money, new categories

* Festival of words brings famous authors to Taranaki



This divergence from the traditional European form led to Witi’s later stories – exemplified in his first collection – where, as he explains, he ‘began to privilege the Māori story and to write narratives that were driven from a Māori kaupapa’. Fifty years later, he has continued to do that in almost forty books, plus a large handful of film adaptations and numerous libretti and works for theatre and television.

Witi will be judging the Māori section of the Sunday Star-Times short story competition, while Owen Marshall will be judging the open section. Owen, too, entered the literary scene with short stories. His first book, published a few years after Witi’s debut, has likewise been followed by an impressive number of further works. His latest, a wonderful new collection of stories – The Return to Harikoa Bay – was released in August.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Witi Ihimaera is one of the judges for the 2022 Sunday Star-Times short story competition

Reviewing it for Kete, Sam Fennimore wrote that it: ‘features 33 stories in around 300 pages, each with an intricacy that makes it hard to believe they’re standalone works; there’s the sense of a novel’s worth of planning and thought beneath the iceberg tip of the finished piece, often pared back to a single character turn or inciting incident.’

Given this perceptive comment, my initial sentence could be reworked: don’t underestimate the short story. It is all too easy to overlook collections in favour of novels (or Netflix, or gaming, or social media, or the many other competitors for our attention). However, short stories can slip efficiently into our time-poor lives, while providing escape, stimulation, entertainment, reflection, provocation, and much else besides.

Delivering such depth might seem daunting, but each year the Sunday Star-Times competition produces many rich and evocative entries that take the reader to unexpected and rewarding places.

But how to start when your mind just goes blank? For a moment, picture something, say, a cardboard box. All so ordinary, all so boring. But let your imagination fill it with something intriguing (or it could be something cute or disturbing, unexpected or banal) or explain why it is empty. Does it have a weird smell? Maybe it is bottomless, opening to another universe. Has it been mistaken for an identical box containing something completely different? It might have originated years ago, or from overseas, having had an adventurous journey to your doorstep; or perhaps it has been swiped from your doorstep. Who has taken it? Will it mean loss for you or disaster for them?

In a few seconds we already have stories galloping off in numerous directions: hitch a ride on one and see where it takes you (then delete the box). As I said at the outset: don’t underestimate where writing a short story might lead you.

* More than $10,000 in prizes is up for grabs in the Sunday Star-Times short story competition, thanks to support from the Milford Foundation and Penguin Random House. Entries can be made here till the competition closes on October 31. The full terms and conditions are here.