How I write: Riley Chance on finding his voice

Riley Chance, which is a nom de plume, has published a new book Surveillance that offers a look at an alternate New Zealand.

Juggling roles in education and management, Riley Chance from Manawatū is a seasoned, but unenthusiastic, member of the gig economy. Connecting a passion for writing with concerns about the forces shaping society, Surveillance is the first novel in a series set in New Zealand’s near future.

Which book do you wish you’d written and why?

1984 – Orwell saw into the future. He saw what today’s decisions could do to society. That’s vision!

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer’s block?

Bryce Courtenay. He wrote a wonderful book on writing – The Silver Moon: Reflections on Life, Death and Writing.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

The only one that comes to mind is Doctor Who: The Dalek Invasion of Earth, though I was 10. I’m tempted to re-read Robert Harris novels, but I haven’t.

Which authors would you want in your book club?

George Orwell, Bryce Courtenay, Robert Harris, George Elliot, Bram Stoker and Germaine Greer. I get the feeling it would be awkward.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

1984.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

I can’t remember a book but the movie – The Dead Poets Society – had a big impact. It took me decades to find my voice, Mr Keating encourages his students not to ‘wait too long or you might not find it at all’.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Never. Your mind needs time to chew.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

It’s got to be both. One aspect can’t carry a whole book.

What’s your writing routine?

I need to be away from home. At home I find ‘things that don’t need doing’ to do. I like cafes and libraries. The National Library in Wellington is my favourite spot.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

Most of them. Reading gets in the way of writing!