What I'm Reading: Juliette MacIver

Wellington children's author Juliette MacIver has just released her 19th picture book, The Grizzled Grist Does Not Exist (Gecko Press), an exuberant rhyming book set in the same world as the award-winning That's Not a Hippopotamus.

When your children are finally beyond the stage of the hundred-fold repetition of one picture book, it is cause for celebration. Yet as a writer I find my ‘market research’ time is sadly diminished by the lack of a demanding, pint-sized audience.

And then Tulip and Doug came along! This book, by Emma Wood and Carla Martell, is so delightful that I have read it repeatedly to my teenagers, in addition to a few silent-readings. It's both hilarious and poignant, well-paced and well-crafted, and has a perfect, satisfying ending - one of the hardest things to pull off. The quirky illustrations bring the story to life and infuse it with just the right feeling of warmth and energy.

I have also recently finished The Memory Thief, by Leonie Agnew. A beautifully written, compelling story aimed at 10 -12 year olds, this is a sophisticated read with a difficult theme – namely, a magical take on memory loss, which has intrinsic logic problems in a similar way that time travel does – but Agnew handles it convincingly. The characters, their self-discovery and evolving relationship are beautifully revealed and the story is ever absorbing. A deserved winner at the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults this year.

But most of my current reading is, somewhat oddly, about pain. More specifically, whether pain is commonly conceived of as a conscious mental state, or an objective state of the body. This may be rather atypical background reading for a picture book author, but it’s for a philosophy paper I’m doing as part of a Masters’ degree in linguistics. And there can be no doubt that these metaphysical musings will come in handy for my next whimsical romp for three-year-olds!