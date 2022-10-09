Witi Ihimaera: 'If I had waited to be patted on the head I would have waited for, like, forever'

Acclaimed writer Witi Ihimaera is on the hunt for an emerging Māori writer, as the newest judge of the Sunday Star-Times Short Story Awards. In this piece written especially for Stuff, he says the main requirement for becoming a writer is simple: stamina.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Pounamu, Pounamu.

It’s my first published book, and a new anniversary edition has just come out. So, I decided to accept being a judge of the Sunday Star-Times short story competition this year as a thank you for the career I have had as a writer. Look at those who have also made their names writing short stories! Patricia Grace, Janet Frame, Owen Marshall, Fiona Kidman and many other luminaries. And Owen is a fellow judge, wow!

I’ll probably be reading all the entries on a plane on my way to Tahiti to appear at the 21st Tahiti Book Fair ; guess who’s a lucky boy. I attended the first book fair and I’m looking forward to meeting old and treasured friends like Flora Aurima Devatine​, Chantal Spitz​ and others from the Pacific. We grew up together as writers and we’ll take the time to mourn Dewe Gorode​, one of our great Pacific novelists of New Caledonia.

If I haven’t finished the reading of entries by then I’ll carry them in my luggage on to France, where my French publisher has a month-long book tour lined up for me. Four of my books are currently published in France: La baleine tatouée, Le Patriarche, Faux-semblant, La femme de Parihaka, as well as two others written only for the French market.

The tattooed whale is so evocative, and I might use it as the title for a sequel to The Whale Rider I’m thinking about.

As far as what I am looking for as a judge, every story sets its own standard, so I don’t have an overall standard that I apply. I could say I’ll be looking for a story that has credible characters, conjures up a consistent world with a narrative that is well-balanced, but these days short stories can be anything the writer wants them to be. They tend to be short fiction rather than short stories; one’s life is the story. So, I am expecting to read work of all sizes, shapes and kinds: life writing, memoir, pastiche, realist, character driven, symbolic, even shambolic, bring it on.

What all judges hope for is something that works by its own rules, comes out of left field and bowls you over.

The entries will be submitted to me anonymously but it’s inevitable that I will look at each in relation to the writer. Who is he, she or they? Is there enough there to measure not who the writer is now but who they could be or want to be?

And, of course, I am judging the best story in the Māori category, so I will have certain expectations. The story clearly has to have a point of differentiation. What is its kaupapa or purpose? In terms of whakapapa, where does it (will it) and its writer fit in the history of the Māori text? While I read, I’ll be thinking of its hinengaro, the idea that motivates the story. The tikanga, the Māori rather than Pākehā code of practice the writer has applied to the story. The pūtake, the root that firmly connects it to our traditions.

Does the story have wero, does it offer a challenge to the Pākehā (or even Māori world)?

When I first started to write, my main wero was to warn people to just get out of my way otherwise I would run them down.

Don’t let any of this worry you. If you are Māori you will already be carrying these qualities in your genes. As long as your story has a distinctive ID I’ll be happy. Just write your world into existence and try to knock my toka waewae off.

In my day there weren’t many competitions or even university writing classes and, as far as publishing was concerned, you had to earn it by making a name for yourself by the academy. The trouble was that if I had waited to be patted on the head I would have waited for, like, forever.

That lesson made me resolve to make it easier for others and, since then, I have tried to support Māori creativity in any and every way that I can. By representing Māori creatives on Pākehā boards, for instance. Or by becoming patron of the 100 Books in Te Reo Trust, vice-patron of the Katherine Mansfield Birthplace Trust, or honorary president of The New Zealand Society of Authors.

Recently, I’ve been heading Roadshows in Wellington, Auckland and New Plymouth for the NZSA, who are establishing a ninth branch for Māori writers next year. I’m expecting to launch it in Gizzy, come along.

Another way of doing the mahi is by editing anthologies of other writers’ works; it’s not always about me. My next books coming out are such anthologies, A Kind of Shelter and Ngā Kupu Wero, don’t you just like the title of the second book?

All this is to ensure the pūtea continues to be replenished by new writers.

I’ve always said that the main requirement to become a writer is the stamina to sustain a career over the long haul. If you put in the hard work, the world provides you with astounding opportunities, not always in literature.

Currently, I am developing two feature films as an executive producer. One of them is an adaptation of my novel The Uncle’s Story, which is about a young Māori soldier at the Vietnam conflict. The other, Sleeps Standing, tells the story of Moetū who goes to fight at the Battle of Ōrākau in 1865, meets a young girl, Kararaina, and is tasked with rescuing the young children from the battle and returning them to their families around the motu.

When it’s made, I hope it can be screened in Ukraine as a tribute to the incredible stand made at Mariupol.

A similar career is possible for you also. The first step is to do what I did 50 years ago.

Write your story and send it in.

