How I write: Darin Dance on his favourite books and authors

After successfully publishing and co-authoring his first trilogy of fiction, Darin Dance has spent the last 18 months researching and writing his first solo novel, Whiskey Lima Golf (WLG/Wellington).

Which book do you wish you'd written and why?

It’s a trilogy sorry - Berlin Game, Mexico Set, London Match – Len Deighton, he really knows how to craft a novel, had me guessing to the end.

Which writer do you turn to when you have writer's block?

Anything by Isaac Asimov, a master storyteller whose tales are so easy to read. That gets me back in the flow.

Which book had such an impact on you that you bought it for your friends?

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo – Stieg Larsson, The Millennium Series featured as birthday presents for a few friends.

supplied Whiskey Lima Golf by Darin Dance is set in Wellington.

What book do you go back to time and time again to re-read?

Dune – Frank Herbert, the world building is just superb!

Which authors would you want in your book club?

JRR Tolkien, Isaac Asimov, George Orwell, Ngaio Marsh, John Le Carre, Stieg Larsson, Len Deighton, Paul Cleave, Mick Herron and Stella Rimington – I’d have so many questions to ask them all.

What book did you read as a child or teen that had a profound effect on you?

1984 – George Orwell, such insight from the geopolitics of the early 20th century that is still resounding with us today. But as a teen in 1970s Aotearoa with the Cold War nuclear threat hanging over us and Robert Muldoon in power, it felt so real.

Have you ever finished a book and gone straight back to the start to read again?

Yes, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold. I thought I’d missed something and read it again real slow.

When it comes to a memorable book, what is more important, a great plot or great characters?

You have to have great characters that a reader wants to know more about, but without a decent plot you’re buggered, so you need both.

What's your writing routine? Do you have a certain time of day you like to write?

I normally kick into writing after a morning cuppa at 10am and write for at least two to four hours before lunch. Then I’ll have another crack after dinner to set up the scene to write the next day.

And where do you write?

Either at my desk in the office, the kitchen table, sometimes a café or in the shade of a tree.

What “must read” book have you not read? Go on, fess up

The Quiet People – Paul Cleave, It’s on my ‘to buy and read list’ but I’ve been a bit tied up with Whiskey Lima Golf to be honest. Aroha mai Paul, I’ll get there this year, I promise!